ASSALTANTES BALEADOS PELA PM EM MACHADO

Dois assaltantes, um deles menor de idade, foram baleados na noite desta quarta-feira (30) por policiais militares, após tentarem um roubo contra um estabelecimento comercial e reagirem à uma abordagem. Ambos estão internados na Santa Casa de Machado.
A tentativa de assalto aconteceu no Posto Brasão, na rodovia BR 267. Os ladrões chegaram com o objetivo de render um frentista, que conseguiu escapar e acionou a PM. Os meliantes fugiram rumo à Fumesc, a pé, e ao serem abordados por uma viatura da PM, numa avenida próxima à faculdade, teriam apontado um revólver calibre 38 para os componentes da guarnição, que reagiram e os alvejaram.
O jovem maior (idade ainda não confirmada) chegou a passar por uma cirurgia, mas não corre risco de morrer. O menor ficou em observação, mas o ferimento sofrido também não foi grave. Os dois aguardavam, até o fechamento desta nota, a decisão da Policia Civil quanto aos seus destinos.
Detalhes na próxima edição da Gazeta Machadense.
|Um dos bandidos apontou este 38 para os policiais, que reagiram
|Confronto aconteceu em avenida próxima à Fumesc
