ASSALTANTES ATACAM NO POSTO BRASÃO

Dois homens armados assaltaram o Posto Brasão, em Machado, na manhã desta segunda-feira (4). Eles chegaram numa Honda Tornado por volta das 8h45 e anunciaram o roubo, fugindo depois de pegar o dinheiro rumo à descida do morro do Cemitério.

A Polícia Militar foi acionada e rapidamente iniciou o rastreamento. A moto e um dos capacetes usados pelos bandidos foram encontrados nas proximidades de um outro posto de gasolina, abandonados num terreno baldio pelos meliantes.

Este foi o quarto crime do gênero em quatro dias em Machado. Foram três assaltos e uma tentativa. A Policia suspeita que os autores sejam os mesmos em todas as ações.

A procura continua, e você pode ajudar fornecendo informações relevantes pelo 190 ou pelo 181.