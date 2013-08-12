ASSALTANTE SAI DA PRISÃO E LOGO VOLTA A COMETER CRIMES

Um jovem de apenas 20 anos, mas já altamente conhecido pelos vários delitos graves cometidos, desde os tempos em que ainda era menor de idade, foi preso novamente na manhã deste sábado (7) em Machado, após tentar roubar uma moto. Durante a execução do crime, tiros foram disparados contra duas pessoas. O detalhe é que o bandido havia voltado às ruas recentemente, graças à chamada Progressão de Regime. Ele cumpria pena em Três Corações, e tinha sido libertado há cerca de duas semanas.

A tentativa de latrocínio aconteceu em uma construção na BR 267. Dois meliantes já chegaram ao local anunciando o assalto, exigindo as chaves da moto de uma das vítimas e já tomando-lhe o celular. Um deles teria atirado por duas vezes contra o proprietário do veículo e outro homem, que estava no interior da obra. Os ladrões tentaram ligar o veículo, mas não conseguiram, e fugiram a pé.

Por sorte, uma viatura passava pelo local e iniciou uma perseguição, alcançando D.F.O. (20 anos). O rapaz, que tem passagens por tráfico, homicidio, tentativa de homicídio e outros crimes, além de ser conhecido por seu comportamento altamente violento, tinha uma touca ninja e foi reconhecido como sendo um dos autores do assalto. O outro envolvido conseguiu escapar. A arma utilizada e o celular que havia sido levado também não foram localizados.

O suspeito foi encaminhado à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, onde teve o flagrante ratificado.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição da Gazeta.