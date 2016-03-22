AS DORES DE MARIA

Nesta terça-feira (22), os fiéis se reuniram na Igreja Matriz para a terceira celebração da Semana Santa. Desta vez, o centro das atenções foi Maria, Mãe de Jesus. Após a missa, a Procissão com Nossa Senhora das Dores foi até a Igreja do Rosário, de onde, nesta quarta-feira (23), saí após nova celebração para o emocionante momento do Encontro. Vale lembrar que neste ano os sacerdotes estão se espalhando pelas comunidades realizando as mesmas celebrações, facilitando a participação também dos fiéis da zona rural.