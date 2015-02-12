ÁRVORES REFEITAS

by admin

Após diversos protestos feitos em redes sociais, servidores da Prefeitura e colaboradores remontaram as árvores de Natal instaladas na Praça São Francisco e refizeram as decorações das mesmas. As atividades foram realizadas na manhã desta quarta-feira (2).

Mais detalhes deste caso você confere na próxima edição do JPF.

Imagem publicada em um rede social por um servidor público

Imagem publicada em um rede social por um servidor público

