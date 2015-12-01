ÁRVORES DE NATAL INSTALADAS EM PRAÇAS PELA PREFEITURA VIRAM MOTIVO DE PIADA E REVOLTA NA INTERNET

Revolta e deboche. Assim se manifestaram os poço-fundenses após tomarem conhecimento das árvores de Natal instaladas por servidores da Secretaria de Desenvolvimento Humano da Prefeitura na Praça São Francisco.

Feitas de pneus e baseadas em um modelo exposto na internet, os ornamentos não conseguiram ser modelados conforme o original e acabaram não agradando muito a sociedade. Em diversos posts feitos nas redes sociais, as pessoas criticam os inventores da ideia e, principalmente, o desenvolvimento do projeto, alegando que a cidade está virando piada na “boca do povo”.

Por outro lado, um dos executores do serviço publicou em seu perfil em uma rede social que “gosto não se discute”, defendendo a ideia de que existem diversas formas de se olhar para o referido objeto.

O desenrolar deste caso e mais detalhes sobre o assunto você confere na próxima edição do JPF.