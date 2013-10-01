ARTE MARCIAL BRASILEIRA MOVIMENTA CARVALHÓPOLIS

Carvalhópolis respirou ares de arte marcial afro-brasileira nestes dias 09 e 10 de março (sábado e domingo). O 2º Evento de Capoeira de Carvalhópolis, organizado pelo Instrutor Halisson “Muralha” e supervisionado pelo professor Jerry “Cobra Coral”, movimentou a cidade e também a vizinha Machado.

O grande encontro começou no sábado, com uma roda na Praça Antônio Carlos, em Machado, e depois prosseguiu com cursos ministrados pelo Professor Jerry e com nova roda na Praça Central de Carvalhópolis. No domingo, aconteceu o 8º Batizado da Legião Guerreiros do Norte, no Clube Recreativo, com presença de grandes nomes da Capoeira de Minas e de São Paulo.

Nossa equipe acompanhou tudo de perto e você terá detalhes nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.

Veja abaixo um vídeo com cenas rápidas do encontro deste domingo.