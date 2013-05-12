ARMAS RETIRADAS DE CIRCULAÇÃO

Fim de semana com apreensão de armas pela Policia Militar em cidades da região. Um menor foi flagrado com um revólver, e uma pistola foi encontrada dentro de um vaso de flores.

A primeira apreensão ocorreu na tarde deste sábado (11), em Serrania. A PM recebeu uma denúncia anônima, informando que na rua Milton Reis Solto, bairro São Pedro, um homem teria escondido um objeto suspeito, que parecia ser uma arma de fogo, dentro de um vaso de flores. Os policiais foram averiguar e de fato encontraram, no local indicado pela denúncia, uma pistola Bereta 765, inoxidável, com um carregador e três munições intactas. A arma foi levada para a Delegacia, mas ninguém foi preso.

No domingo (12), foi a vez de uma guarnição machadense descobrir que um menor andava armado no bairro Santa Luiza. O jovem, já conhecido pela prática de diversos delitos, foi abordado na avenida Doutor Feliciano Vieira e, durante uma busca pessoal, os militares encontraram em sua cintura um revólver calibre 38, oxidado e com cabo de madeira marrom. No bolso do adolescente, que tem 17 anos, também haviam seis munições intactas e em perfeito estado de conservação, como a arma.

O suspeito foi encaminhado à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas para as demais providências, juntamente com o material apreendido.