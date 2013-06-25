ARMA APREENDIDA NO BAIRRO FERNANDES

A Polícia Ambiental de Alfenas apreendeu, na manhã desta terça-feira (25), uma espingarda calibre 32 em uma residência do bairro rural Fernandes, em Poço Fundo. A arma foi encontrada durante uma operação contra a caça de animais silvestres na região, quando foram cumpridos três mandados de busca e apreensão expedidos pelo Juizado da Comarca. A cartucheira estava escondida dentro de um sofá.O proprietário C.F.M. (43 anos) foi preso e levado, juntamente com a arma, à Delegacia de Poço Fundo para as demais providências.