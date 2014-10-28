ÁREA DE PRESERVAÇÃO PERMANENTE PODE TER ISENÇÃO DE IPTU

Uma Lei Municipal aprovada pela Câmara de Poço Fundo isenta do IPTU os lotes particulares que estejam em Àrea de Preservação Permanente. O anúncio foi feito pela Prefeitura, em nota assinada pelo Secretário de Fazenda Irajá Soares, nesta segunda-feira (27).

Para fazer jus ao benefício, o lote em questão não poderá ter nenhuma forma de intervenção humana, ou seja, as características da área a ser preservada devem ter mantidas as suas características naturais.

Vale lembrar que a cobrança do imposto sobre um setor de APP foi o principal motivo da reclamação de um lavrador em uma reunião, realizada na Câmara, em que se tentou explicar as mudanças. Por conta das respostas que ele havia obtido, como por exemplo de que seu terreno deveria ser doado à Prefeitura, a revolta foi geral, e até boletim de ocorrência foi registrado.

Os interessados em contar com essa isenção devem procurar o Setor de Tributos da Prefeitura, onde serão orientados quanto aos procedimentos necessários.

Terrenos em áreas protegidas por lei, como os que estão às margens do Rio Machadinho, por exemplo, estarão isentos do IPTU, desde que as características naturais tenham sido preservadas