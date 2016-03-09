ARCEBISPO INICIA ATIVIDADES DE SUA VISITA PASTORAL A POÇO FUNDO

O arcebispo D. José Luiz Majella Delgado iniciou, na tarde desta quarta-feira (9), a série de atividades oficiais de sua Visita Pastoral à Paróquia de São Francisco de Paula, em Poço Fundo. O lider máximo da Arquidiocese de Pouso Alegre começou sua passagem pelo município com visitas às diversas confecções da cidade, conhecendo os trabalhos realizados e também fazendo orações pelos proprietários e funcionários. O primeiro local a contar com a ilustre presença foi a Confecção Sem Preconceito.

Em uma rápida conversa com nossa reportagem, D. José lembrou que as visitas pastorais devem ser realizadas pelo menos a cada três anos pelo bispo, para maior contato com os fiéis e conhecer mais profundamente a realidade das paróquias, no seu cotidiano. A passagem pelas empresas faz parte desta busca. “A paróquia é constituida pelas familias, pelas pastorais, pelas autoridades e também pelas empresas. Viemos aqui exatamente para agradecer e abençoar estas pessoas pelo bem que fazem à coletividade”.

Ainda nesta quarta-feira, o Arcebispo preside uma missa na Igreja Matriz e, em seguida, participa de um jantar com representantes de todas as comunidades urbanas e rurais do município. A visita será encerrada no próximo domingo (13).