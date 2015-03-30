AQUAPLANAGENS FAZEM NOVAS VITIMAS NA MG 179

by admin
Motoristas que trafegam pela rodovia MG 179 precisam tomar muito cuidado nestes dias chuvosos. As aquaplanagens continuam fazendo vítimas em vários pontos da via. Ontem, domingo (29), um Fiat Uno saiu da estrada por conta de uma lâmina de água na área conhecida como curva do rebenta-rabicho. Na tarde desta segunda-feira (30), foi a vez de um VW Voyage passar pelo mesmo sufoco, mas já nas proximidades da divisa de Poço Fundo com São João da Mata. A Policia Militar gimirinense deu o apoio necessário até a chegada da Policia Rodoviária.
Felizmente, em ambos os acidentes os ocupantes dos veículos sofreram apenas ferimentos leves.
Detalhes em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.

*Fotos cedidas com exclusividade ao JPF

170 thoughts on “AQUAPLANAGENS FAZEM NOVAS VITIMAS NA MG 179

  9. Whats Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & help other users like its aided me. Great job.

  13. la verità è che state entrando nella fase “eh ma non sono più quelli di una volta” “i primi dischi sono i migliori” “state diventando troppo commerciali” che è normale evoluzione che comporta borbottii da parte dei vecchi fan. Si devono arrendere che adesso il seguito è maggiore ed inevitabilmente il gusto generale è meno “fine”

  14. There are some interesting deadlines in this article but I don’t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There’s some validity but I will take maintain opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we wish extra! Added to FeedBurner as properly

  15. Just want to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is simply spectacular and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.

  17. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a colleague who was conducting a little research on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast due to the fact that I discovered it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending the time to talk about this issue here on your internet site.

  20. Valuable information. Lucky me I found your web site by accident, and I am shocked why this accident didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it.

  21. You can certainly see your enthusiasm within the paintings you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  23. 448455 457111You created various excellent points there. I did a search on the subject and located many people will have exactly the same opinion together with your weblog. 257139

  24. 219732 302541hi!,I like your writing so considerably! share we communicate far more about your post on AOL? I demand an expert on this location to solve my dilemma. Possibly thats you! Seeking forward to see you. 459010

  25. 66651 748900Someone essentially lend a hand to make critically articles Id state. That could be the 1st time I frequented your internet site page and so far? I amazed with the research you produced to create this actual post extraordinary. Amazing activity! 257169

  27. 858006 141356I recognize there is a superb deal of spam on this internet site. Do you need to have aid cleaning them up? I could support in between courses! 698434

  28. 986270 813648Hey, you used to write amazing, but the last couple of posts have been kinda boringK I miss your wonderful writings. Past couple of posts are just a bit out of track! come on! 293187

  29. 1553 592275I want to admit that that is 1 great insight. It surely gives a company the opportunity to have in about the ground floor and actually take part in creating a thing particular and tailored to their needs. 798425

  30. 138317 318171An fascinating discussion is price comment. I believe which you need to write extra on this subject, it may well not be a taboo topic but typically individuals are not enough to speak on such topics. Towards the next. Cheers 137166

  31. My objective here is to link the wordpress blog page entries to a body in a personal site. So I want the particular blog entries to appear, but none of the menu pubs or other activities associated with wordpress only that which was posted. I am aware wordpress is done in PHP so i was wondering in the event that anybody knew the specifics of the code and how I might go about doing this… Thanks!.

  32. Hey very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also…I’m happy to find so many useful info here in the post, we need develop more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

  33. I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.

  37. I really like to write and I’m pretty good at this. But whenever I try to write a story or some thing I start good yet always end up throwing this away–I cannot seem to complete it… Occasionally I have a good option that I enjoy but it can just hard for me to create a story about and keep heading. I like creative writing, great I’ve almost given up because I won’t be able to even write a short story. HELP!!! What should I perform?. Any good innovative writing websites to help me personally get started? Books?. I’m EAGER!!.

  39. You alway post amazing articles! I put this on Facebook and my followers enjoyed it. Are you ever going to more on this subject? I subscribed to your site so hopefully I’ll get notified when you post again. Thanks!

  40. Hi there. I discovered your site by means of Google whilst looking for a related topic, your site came up. It looks great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  43. Now i’m just having this crazy idea, I am just planning to post comic pages or strips on Blogger, since its generating revenue from Google Adsense, I might make money from this, hehe (me gloating like an strange Ferengi). Will this idea work?.

  44. I have a video post in tumblr then how do i put a repost link to that? I use already move to addthis but can’t say for sure how to place the code in its proper place wherein the person posts are being place with an embed this or repost this or share this. Please help..

  49. When Someone googles something which relates to among my wordpress blogs how can I get it to show up on the initial page of their serach results?? Thanks!.

  52. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any ways to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.

  53. Only a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style and design. Reading well is one of the great pleasures that solitude can afford you. by Harold Bloom.

  61. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, as well as the content!

  63. Wow, fantastic blog format! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The entire look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content material!

  66. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  71. Im no expert, but I think you just made a very good point point. You certainly comprehend what youre talking about, and I can actually get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so genuine.

  72. I?ve learn a few good stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you set to create this type of fantastic informative web site.

  80. Superb Article My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  82. Very interesting details you have remarked, appreciate it for putting up. “Jive Lady Just hang loose blood. She gonna handa your rebound on the med side.” by Airplane.

  84. Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!

  96. Very nice info and straight to the point. I don at know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thank you

  97. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  102. i am just not used to the new Bing! Pulse that comes with your email. i like running a blog though… and i how to start how to replace the blog settings to make your posts invisible to everyone other than you and stuff. help please DX.

  109. This website certainly has all the information I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.

  110. I’аve read a few just right stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you place to create such a great informative site.

  112. Right at the present it sounds like BlogEngine is the finest blogging platform available right straight away. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are by on your blog?

  120. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!

  124. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm a extended time watcher and I just believed IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd drop by and say hi there there for your extremely initially time.

  131. ItA?AаЂаs in reality a great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  132. I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!

  134. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  136. I saw plenty of website but I conceive this one contains a thing special in it. The finest effect regarding fine people is experienced after we ave got left their presence. by Rob Waldo Emerson.

  137. Thank you, I’ve just been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

  147. Spot on with this write-up, I honestly feel this amazing site needs far more attention. I all probably be back again to see more, thanks for the info!

  149. I just arrived in Chiang Mai. I needed to post on my blog, at Blogspot, but all the headings are actually in Asian, not British. Is the issue with my pc, or the hotel’s wi-fi support, or what? How can I get things back to English again?.

  150. Presumably the mag doesn’t do deals with each source it reproduces, so, just how does copyright law allow them to re-print editorial content material that they don’t personal without paying royalties?.. Also, may this law be applied internationally?.

  151. I’m a 17 yr old male that has very good experience with Romantic relationships, I have helped a large amount of my friends get through situations and got every thing back to normal. I want to start a website where people post any questions about their Relationship and allow me to assist them obtain things back in action once again.. If anyone has any suggestions please let me know..

  152. Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came across this board and I in finding It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to give one thing again and aid others like you aided me.

  154. I’аve recently started a web site, the info you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.

  158. I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  161. You ave made some good points there. I looked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  169. Only wanna input that you might have a very good web-site, I enjoy the style and style it actually stands out.

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.