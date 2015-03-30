AQUAPLANAGENS FAZEM NOVAS VITIMAS NA MG 179

Motoristas que trafegam pela rodovia MG 179 precisam tomar muito cuidado nestes dias chuvosos. As aquaplanagens continuam fazendo vítimas em vários pontos da via. Ontem, domingo (29), um Fiat Uno saiu da estrada por conta de uma lâmina de água na área conhecida como curva do rebenta-rabicho. Na tarde desta segunda-feira (30), foi a vez de um VW Voyage passar pelo mesmo sufoco, mas já nas proximidades da divisa de Poço Fundo com São João da Mata. A Policia Militar gimirinense deu o apoio necessário até a chegada da Policia Rodoviária.Felizmente, em ambos os acidentes os ocupantes dos veículos sofreram apenas ferimentos leves.Detalhes em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.

*Fotos cedidas com exclusividade ao JPF