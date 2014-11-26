Já é algo até esperado. Em alguns pontos da rodovia MG 179, basta chover um pouco mais forte para que a ocorrência de aquaplanagens se torne uma grande possibilidade, especialmente no setor do município de Poço Fundo.
Foi exatamente o que aconteceu nesta quarta-feira (26), nas proximidades do Clube dos Veteranos. Um Toyota Corolla, que trafegava sentido a Machado, passou por uma lâmina de água durante a forte tormenta que caiu sobre a região na parte da tarde, e o motorista simplesmente virou passageiro. O carro atravessou a pista e foi parar num buraco na margem contrária à que ele seguia.
O condutor, que é de Carvalhópolis, se feriu levemente, e foi levado para o Pronto Atendimento pela equipe de socorro do Hospital de Gimirim, para avaliações.
Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.
AQUAPLANAGEM VOLTA A SER CAUSA DE ACIDENTE NA MG 179
