AQUAPLANAGEM VOLTA A SER CAUSA DE ACIDENTE NA MG 179

by admin

Já é algo até esperado. Em alguns pontos da rodovia MG 179, basta chover um pouco mais forte para que a ocorrência de aquaplanagens se torne uma grande possibilidade, especialmente no setor do município de Poço Fundo.
Foi exatamente o que aconteceu nesta quarta-feira (26), nas proximidades do Clube dos Veteranos. Um Toyota Corolla, que trafegava sentido a Machado, passou por uma lâmina de água durante a forte tormenta que caiu sobre a região na parte da tarde, e o motorista simplesmente virou passageiro. O carro atravessou a pista e foi parar num buraco na margem contrária à que ele seguia.
O condutor, que é de Carvalhópolis, se feriu levemente, e foi levado para o Pronto Atendimento pela equipe de socorro do Hospital de Gimirim, para avaliações.
Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

36 thoughts on “AQUAPLANAGEM VOLTA A SER CAUSA DE ACIDENTE NA MG 179

  3. I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I will learn plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!

  5. Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe this amazing site needs a lot more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more, thanks for the information!

  8. It’s my belief that mesothelioma is definitely the most deadly cancer. It has unusual qualities. The more I really look at it a lot more I am confident it does not conduct itself like a real solid tissue cancer. In the event mesothelioma is usually a rogue viral infection, therefore there is the probability of developing a vaccine and also offering vaccination to asbestos subjected people who are really at high risk with developing long run asbestos relevant malignancies. Thanks for revealing your ideas for this important ailment.
    vicsonmi

  9. Le polo reste un incontournable du dressing masculin. La marque Bold Boys l’a également intégré à sa collection de vêtements et le propose en 2 coloris. N’hésitez pas à jeter un oeil sur leur site bold-boys.com

  16. You made some first rate points there. I appeared on the internet for the issue and found most individuals will go together with along with your website.

  17. Hello very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionallyKI am satisfied to find numerous helpful info here in the post, we’d like work out extra techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

  18. Thanks for your marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and will often come back from now on. I want to encourage continue your great work, have a nice morning!

  24. Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share. Appreciate it!

  25. I simply want to tell you that I am all new to blogs and seriously savored this website. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your website . You absolutely have fantastic writings. Thank you for sharing with us your blog site.

  27. It certainly is nearly impossible to see well-educated individuals on this issue, however, you come across as like you fully understand which you’re writing on! Excellent

  28. I merely want to show you that I am new to wordpress blogging and absolutely liked your information. Most likely I am likely to store your blog post . You simply have superb article content. Acknowledge it for share-out with us the best blog article

  29. It’s actually mostly unthinkable to come across well-updated users on this content, regrettably you come across as like you fully understand the things that you’re posting on! Thanks A Lot

  30. I simply hope to inform you you that I am new to blogging and really adored your article. Very likely I am prone to save your blog post . You literally have lovely article materials. Acknowledge it for discussing with us your current web information

  31. Howdy there, just started to be mindful of your blog page through Search engines like google, and realized that it’s quite educational. I’ll be grateful for if you continue such.

  35. I just intend to inform you you that I am new to blogging and genuinely valued your work. Probably I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have memorable article information. Be Thankful For it for discussing with us your current blog information

  36. HiWhat’s upHi thereHello, I wantdesirewish forwould like to subscribe for this blogweblogwebpagewebsiteweb site to takegetobtain latestnewestmost recentmost up-to-datehottest updates, sothustherefore where can i do it please helpassisthelp out.

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.