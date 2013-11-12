AQUAPLANAGEM CAUSA SAÍDA DE PISTA NA CURVA DO SINÉSIO

A chuva pode ter sido a principal responsável por mais um acidente ocorrido na rodovia MG 179, na manhã desta terça-feira (12). Um GM Corsa que seguia no sentido Machado – Poço Fundo saiu da pista exatamente na marca do quilômetro 41 (curva do Sinésio), após passar por uma enxurrada, o que teria causado uma aquaplanagem. Felizmente, o motorista, único ocupante do veículo, escapou ileso do sinistro. Ele aguardou no local a chegada da Policia Rodoviária Estadual e da remoção da companhia de seguros que lhe presta serviços.

Vale o lembrete: Neste período chuvoso, os cuidados na rodovia MG 179 devem ser redobrados. Há vários pontos perigosos nos perímetros de Poço Fundo, Machado e São João da Mata, principalmente por conta de “fios” de água sobre a pista. Dentre estes locais, estão a curva onde ocorreu o acidente, outra curva bem conhecida e que fica próxima, a do”rebenta rabicho”, a área próxima ao Clube dos Veteranos, a reta e as curvas próximas ao Paiolinho e a “reta da Limeira”.