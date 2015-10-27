APOSTA FEITA EM MACHADO LEVA BOLADA DA LOTOFÁCIL

Uma aposta feita em Machado foi uma das seis premiadas no sorteio da Lotofácil desta segunda-feira (26), realizado em Ubatuba, litoral de São Paulo. A noticia foi dada em primeira mão pelo programa Estação Notícias, e agora toda a cidade está extremamente curiosa para saber quem foi o felizardo ou felizarda que levou pra casa mais de R$ 300 mil.

