APÓS CHUVA, MOTORISTAS TÊM DIFICULDADES NA SAÍDA DO PINHALZINHO

Quem precisa trafegar pela saída do Pinhalzinho, onde estão sendo realizadas obras de preparação para asfaltamento, deve tomar muito cuidado. As fortes chuvas que caíram na região durante a noite de quinta-feira (24) e na madrugada desta sexta (25) deixaram o piso totalmente instável.

O barro que se formou por conta do aguaceiro está dificultando o trânsito em ambos os sentidos, e até mesmo na parte asfaltada do bairro São José a situação ficou complicada, com veículos deslizando por conta da sujeira trazida da estrada. Alunos que estudam no CEC também acabaram prejudicados, já que muitos não conseguiram chegar à escola.

O problema deve incomodar motoristas, motociclistas e moradores ainda por alguns dias, já que, segundo os principais institutos de meteorologia do estado, as chuvas devem persistir no fim de semana.