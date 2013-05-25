APAC DE MACHADO É DESATIVADA

A Associação de Proteção e Assistência ao Condenado (APAC), da vizinha cidade de Machado, irá ficar fechada por tempo indeterminado. A decisão é do Juiz da Vara de Execuções da comarca, que segundo informações colhidas por nossa reportagem está trabalhando para conseguir também a transferência de alguns detentos do município. Ofícios já teriam sido enviados aos órgãos competentes, em Belo Horizonte, objetivando estes translados.

A Cadeia de Machado, que tem capacidade para cerca de 26 detentos, agora abriga pouco mais de 85, com as regressões de regime dos recuperandos da APAC e de vários outros criminosos que não estavam cumprindo as regras do regime semi-aberto ou aberto. Este número tende a aumentar ainda mais, pois ainda há condenados que podem também perder benefícios e sempre há a possibilidade de prisões em flagrante na área.

