ANIMAL É ABANDONADO PARA MORRER DE FOME E SEDE

Um caso que revela de forma bem clara até que ponto pode chegar a crueldade contra os animais foi registrado por nossa reportagem na manhã desta quarta-feira (25), em Poço Fundo. Uma pequena novilha foi deixada na beira da estrada da Ponte Azul desde o final da tarde de terça-feira (24), e lá ficou por várias horas, com a pata direita inchada, com fome e com sede.

No entanto, os responsáveis pelo recolhimento de animais de grande porte das vias da cidade foram ao local e constataram que o bicho poderia perfeitamente ser tratado, e que estando bem cuidado poderia se recuperar tranquilamente. Isso revoltou ainda mais a quem tinha pressenciado o sofrimento da bezerrinha, pois apenas comprovou a total falta de cuidados e de carinho de seu proprietário, ainda não identificado.

Assista ao vídeo abaixo, entenda toda esta história e veja como ela reagiu com as pessoas que a salvaram: