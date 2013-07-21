ALÉM DA EXPECTATIVA

O fim de semana inicial da Festa de São Benedito começou superando até mesmo as mais otimistas das expectativas. O clima ajudou, já que não fez o frio que muita gente esperava, e as barracas de alimentação tiveram, em seu primeiro sábado (20), uma noite de boa movimentação.

Para garantir a animação, som ao vivo em algumas barracas, e a principal atração da noite: a galera do Stylo Único agitou o povão com seu pagode de alta qualidade e ainda outros hits do momento, nos mais variados ritmos.

A equipe de seguranças e a Policia Militar também tiveram um certo trabalho, pois foram obrigados a conter algumas brigas no entorno do evento e alguns cidadãos mais exaltados. Uma pessoa teve que ser levada ao hospital, após ser agredida em uma das barracas. No entanto, ainda assim, nenhuma ocorrência mais grave foi registrada, e quem foi à festa para se divertir nem sequer percebeu que ocorrera alguma confusão.

Neste domingo, à partir das 8h30 da manhã, tem a Carreata de São Cristóvão, e estaremos firmes acompanhando cada momento.

Galera da RCC também está participando do evento com a “Barraca da Providência”. Nada de álcool, mas os petiscos dispensam comentários…

Víspora concorrido, como sempre

Barracas lotadas para uma primeira noite… nem mesmo os mais otimistas esperavam tal movimento

O editor do JPF, Marcus Vinícius, o Pepê, trocou os computadores pelo violão e foi o responsável pela animação na Barraca da Acadêmicos do Morro. No repertório, clássicos do rock nacional

Tobias Fernandes, de Pouso Alegre, na Barraca da Carioca´s Chopp





Stylo na área…