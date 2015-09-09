ALAGAMENTOS VOLTAM A SER REGISTRADOS NO NOVA GIMIRIM

A forte chuva que caiu sobre Poço Fundo na noite desta terça-feira (8), trouxe de volta um fenômeno que atinge principalmente parte do bairro Nova Gimirim: os alagamentos de ruas e avenidas.A enxurrada que desce pelo prolongamento da rua Manoel Abrahão Filho novamente levou barro para o córrego que corta o bairro Mãe Rainha e chega à rua Coronel Ferreira de Assis, provocando transbordamento e inundação da junção com a Roberto Assi e da avenida Prefeito José Soares PinhoJá na avenida João Gonçalves de Lima, o grande volume de água e sujeira tomou conta do setor da saída da Ponte Azul, misturadas ao esgoto que sempre toma conta da área em dias de tormenta e novamente gerando reclamações entre os moradores.

Fotos: Toninho Rodrigues/JPF