ÁGUA PARA COLATINA – URGENTE!

Após o grande sucesso e envolvimento da população na campanha para doação de água para Governador Valadares, a Juiza Fernanda Machado acaba de nos informar que está tentando arrecadar recursos também para enviar um caminhão pipa com 30 mil litros do liquido precioso a outra cidade, que neste momento passa por um tremendo sufoco: Colatina, no Espírito Santo.

A lama proveniente das barragens da Samarco chegou àquele município, e com ela a interrupção do fornecimento. Mesmo com toda preparação do governo do estado e da Prefeitura, cenas de desespero foram registradas por diversos canais de TV, mostrando as dificuldades da população para obtenção de água potável.

Você pode ajudar, fazendo a sua doação. Falta pouco para chegar ao valor necessário: . Deposite qualquer quantia no banco Itaú (Conta Corrente 27728-0 / Agência 3900) ou no Banco do Brasil (Conta Corrente 7189-7 / Agência 01687). Se preferir, ao invés do depósito o voluntário pode levar a quantia que deseja doar para a OAB ou para a sede do Ministério Público, no próximo dia útil. Mais informações no grupo “Apoio às vitimas da Samarco/Vale/Tragédia ocorrida em Mariana-MG”, criado pela juiza para manter a todos informados sobre o andamento da campanha.