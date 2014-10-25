AGRICULTOR ACUSA PREFEITURA DE INVADIR SUAS TERRAS PARA AMPLIAR ESCOLA

Pelo visto, a Prefeitura de Poço Fundo terá que enfrentar, nos próximos dias, mais uma batalha nas barras do tribunal. Um agricultor do bairro Barreiro acusa o Poder Executivo de invadir suas terras para ampliar o espaço da Escola Municipal Juca Alves.

De acordo com Ronaldo José Mendes (65 anos), as terras para a instituição de ensino foram doadas por seu sogro, há cerca de 50 anos, e desde então nunca houve qualquer problema, mesmo com uma familia se instalando no que seria propriedade da escola. O problema é que, exatamente na última semana, o setor de obras da Prefeitura, com a escritura em mãos, resolveu fazer uma nova medição do espaço e teria iniciado a contagem a partir do ponto errado. “Começaram a medir pelo menos de sete a dez metros à frente do ponto correto, e com isso entraram dentro da minha área de plantio, destruindo uma lavoura de milho que está acabando de nascer, e ainda já colocando cercas novas no local”, afirma o lavrador.

Fomos ao local nesta sexta-feira (24), e constatamos a falha no inicio das medições, com base no testemunho do morador vizinho da escola. Na Secretaria de Obras, no entanto, ninguém admite a falha. “Seguimos a escritura, que é a correta, e por isso não considero que tenhamos cometido algum erro”, disse o secretário José Marcos Magalhães.

O agricultor já contratou uma advogada, fez um boletim de ocorrência e pretende entrar com uma ação de reintegração de posse, além de solicitar a interrupção da construção da nova cerca por meio de uma liminar. “Mesmo que eles estivessem certos, não poderiam simplesmente destruir minha lavoura, sem nenhum aviso”.

Segundo informações da prefeitura, a assessoria jurídica já foi informada disso e já prepara a estratégia para defender a área.

