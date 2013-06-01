AGRESSÃO TERIA CAUSADO FALTA DE PLANTONISTA NO H.G.

Uma agressão sofrida pelo médico plantonista que atenderia durante o dia neste domingo (5) teria sido a principal causa de sua falta ao trabalho. O profissional teria sido atacado pelo marido de uma paciente no domingo anterior (28/04) e ainda estaria abalado por conta do ocorrido. A explicação foi dada pela Direção do Hospital de Gimirim, que foi contactada pelo JPF na manhã desta segunda-feira (6).

De acordo com as informações colhidas por nossa reportagem, um homem havia levado a esposa, que havia sofrido um pequeno acidente no sábado, para ser atendida apenas no dia seguinte no hospital. A questão é que ele queria que a mulher fosse atendida antes de outros pacientes, que já esperavam, e resolveu partir para cima do plantonista por não ter conseguido a regalia. Um funcionário que tentou conter a confusão acabou agredido fisicamente.

Ainda de acordo com a diretoria, um boletim de ocorrência chegou a ser feito, mas nem o médico e nem o funcionário levaram a queixa adiante. Mesmo assim, o profissional ficou com medo de comparecer ao trabalho. Houve tentativas de contato com possíveis substitutos, mas sem sucesso. Plantões com remuneração mais vantajosa em outras cidades também colaboraram para piorar a situação.

À noite, o trabalho havia voltado ao normal, mas não se sabe ainda se no próximo domingo, durante o dia, esta questão estará resolvida.

Continuamos à procura de informações e você terá detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.