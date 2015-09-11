AGENTE DE VIAGENS DESAPARECIDO É ENCONTRADO NO NORTE DO ESTADO

A familia de Willian dos Santos (19 anos) agora respira um pouco mais aliviada. O agente de viagens, dado como desaparecido desde o último dia 5 (quinta-feira), foi encontrado em Taiobeiras, norte do estado, onde residem seus avós paternos.

Segundo a mãe e a namorada do rapaz, ele teria sido visto por um primo, que na verdade não o conhecia, num ônibus que seguia para aquela cidade. “O primo nunca tinha visto ele, mas abriu o celular no facebook e viu a mensagem de seu desaparecimento. Então entrou em contato com outros parentes, e estes com a gente”, disse a namorada.

Ainda de acordo com a familia, Willian está com problemas de cunho psicólógico, “não falando coisa com coisa”, e agora a luta vai encontrar meios de trazê-lo de volta para Poço Fundo. Eles foram orientados a procurar a Secretaria da Saúde, e assim obter informações de como proceder.

Quanto à questão da viagem frustrada a Trindade, que gerou inclusive um boletim de ocorrência por parte de viajantes lesados, foi adiantado à nossa reportagem que o pai do jovem teria feito inúmeros sacrifícios e, por conta própria, devolveu a possíveis vítimas cerca de R$ 3500, do próprio bolso e contando com a ajuda de amigos.

Continuamos acompanhando o caso, e você terá detalhes completos em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.