ADUTORA DA COPASA ESTOURA NO BAIRRO SANTA HELENA

Moradores da rua João Teodoro Ferreira, no bairro Santa Helena, acordaram asssutados na noite deste domingo (4). Um cano de alta capacidade da Copasa estourou e uma grande quantidade de água se perdeu no pasto logo atrás do terreno onde será (ou já deveria ter sido) construída uma creche, no final da via.
Tentativas de contato com a empresa foram feitos, mas falhas no atendimento fizeram com que ações para resolver o problema demorassem a acontecer. Com isso, a perda do liquido precioso foi imensa, e o temor de que a forte pressão provocasse outros danos também era grande.
Conseguimos falar com o telefone de emergência da Copasa, o obtivemos a informação de que funcionários iriam avaliar a situação ainda na última madrugada.Quem mora na avenida Dr. Lélio e em ruas de bairros mais centrais, próximos ao Santa Helena, informam que há interrupção do abastecimento em suas áreas.
(Atualizado às 12h57 de segunda-feira, 05/01)
