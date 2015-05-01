ADUTORA DA COPASA ESTOURA NO BAIRRO SANTA HELENA

Moradores da rua João Teodoro Ferreira, no bairro Santa Helena, acordaram asssutados na noite deste domingo (4). Um cano de alta capacidade da Copasa estourou e uma grande quantidade de água se perdeu no pasto logo atrás do terreno onde será (ou já deveria ter sido) construída uma creche, no final da via.

Tentativas de contato com a empresa foram feitos, mas falhas no atendimento fizeram com que ações para resolver o problema demorassem a acontecer. Com isso, a perda do liquido precioso foi imensa, e o temor de que a forte pressão provocasse outros danos também era grande.