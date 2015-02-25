ADOLESCENTE MORRE APÓS ELETROCUÇÃO NO BAIRRO BARRA GRANDE

Um adolescente de 17 anos morreu após sofrer uma eletrocução no bairro Barra Grande, na tarde desta quarta-feira (25). Os relatos sobre as causas do acidente são desencontrados, mas fato é que Jeferson William Dias chegou a ser socorrido ao Pronto Atendimento, mas não resistiu e veio a óbito antes que conseguissem sua transferência para algum hospital de referência da região.

Até o momento, a única informação que chegou à nossa reportagem é de que o rapaz estaria trabalhando com uma máquina na propriedade onde morava, e teria sofrido o forte choque ao tentar, sem a devida proteção, efetuar um conserto no equipamento.

O corpo do jovem está no Hospital de Gimirim e não há dados sobre qualquer contato com a Policia ou acioamento de Perícia, para apurar a fundo o que aconteceu.

Jeferson, segundo levantamentos, era muito querido e tinha muitos amigos, tanto no bairro onde vivia como na área urbana, graças ao seu período de estudos na Escola São Marcos.