ADOLESCENTE MORRE APÓS ELETROCUÇÃO NO BAIRRO BARRA GRANDE

by admin

Um adolescente de 17 anos morreu após sofrer uma eletrocução no bairro Barra Grande, na tarde desta quarta-feira (25). Os relatos sobre as causas do acidente são desencontrados, mas fato é que Jeferson William Dias chegou a ser socorrido ao Pronto Atendimento, mas não resistiu e veio a óbito antes que conseguissem sua transferência para algum hospital de referência da região.
Até o momento, a única informação que chegou à nossa reportagem é de que o rapaz estaria trabalhando com uma máquina na propriedade onde morava, e teria sofrido o forte choque ao tentar, sem a devida proteção, efetuar um conserto no equipamento.
O corpo do jovem está no Hospital de Gimirim e não há dados sobre qualquer contato com a Policia ou acioamento de Perícia, para apurar a fundo o que aconteceu.
Jeferson, segundo levantamentos, era muito querido e tinha muitos amigos, tanto no bairro onde vivia como na área urbana, graças ao seu período de estudos na Escola São Marcos.

203 thoughts on “ADOLESCENTE MORRE APÓS ELETROCUÇÃO NO BAIRRO BARRA GRANDE

  2. Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely fantastic. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is really a great web site.

  4. Today, I attended the beachfront with my personal kids. I observed a ocean shell as well as gave that to our 4 12 months old child and said You are able to hear your ocean if you put this in your ear. She placed the shell to your ex ear and screamed. There ended up being a hermit crab inside and it pinched the woman’s ear. She in no way wants to return! LoL I understand this is completely off theme but I had created to tell someone!

  6. naturally like your web-site but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I will certainly come back again.

  12. I would like to thnkx for the efforts you’ve put in writing this web site. I’m hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming also. In fact your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own website now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.

  18. Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I to find It really useful & it helped me out much. I am hoping to present one thing back and aid others like you aided me.

  19. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks

  21. Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!

  24. Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  26. This blog is definitely entertaining additionally diverting. I have discovered helluva handy things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks!

  29. It’аs in point of fact a nice and useful piece of info. I’аm happy that you just shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  37. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  43. Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.

  52. I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!

  64. thank you for all your efforts that you have put in this. Very interesting info. No amount of artificial reinforcement can offset the natural inequalities of human individuals. by Henry P. Fairchild.

  65. This unique blog is really awesome and besides amusing. I have chosen many useful tips out of this source. I ad love to return again and again. Cheers!

  68. I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post

  82. You made some respectable points there. I regarded on the web for the issue and located most people will go together with with your website.

  85. I’аve read several good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to create this kind of magnificent informative web site.

  101. I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thanks again

  110. This blog is obviously interesting and informative. I have picked many useful things out of this blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  113. Wow, incredible blog format! How long have you ever been blogging for? you make running a blog glance easy. The overall glance of your site is excellent, let alone the content material!

  114. I just want to mention I am newbie to blogging and definitely enjoyed this web page. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your site . You amazingly come with wonderful articles. Cheers for sharing with us your web page.

  116. Wow! Thank you! I continually needed to write on my website something like that. Can I implement a portion of your post to my blog?

  119. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  120. Right at the present it sounds like BlogEngine is the finest blogging platform available right straight away. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are by on your blog?

  123. Wow, marvelous weblog structure! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The full look of your site is excellent, let alone the content material!

  131. I just want to say I am just beginner to blogging and site-building and honestly liked this page. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your site . You actually come with excellent articles. Bless you for sharing with us your website.

  151. This is a great tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise info Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!

  159. I just wish to share it with you that I am new to wordpress blogging and incredibly cherished your work. Probably I am prone to store your blog post . You really have stunning article information. Truly Appreciate it for share-out with us your current domain article

  161. Might be practically unattainable to encounter well-qualified individual on this subject, although you come across as like you comprehend the things that you’re posting on! Thank You

  163. Howdy there, just got familiar with your weblog through yahoo, and realized that it is seriously beneficial. I’ll take pleasure in if you persist this approach.

  166. I just want to advise you that I am new to putting up a blog and undeniably adored your site. Probably I am prone to remember your blog post . You literally have wonderful article blog posts. Acknowledge it for share-out with us your current domain article

  167. You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the net for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  168. My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  173. It certainly is near unthinkable to find well-aware men or women on this area, unfortunately you look like you be aware of what you’re indicating! Thanks A Lot

  175. I remain in my overdue 50’s and also I can tell you that this mattress is one of the most pleasant mattress I have ever reconsidered. I expect creeping into bed in the evening and I wake rejuvenated off an excellent evening sleeping.

  178. An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

  180. It is really a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  181. Might be mostly close to impossible to come across well-qualified viewers on this issue, regrettably you appear like you comprehend the things you’re posting on! Appreciate It

  182. GreatWonderfulFantasticMagnificentExcellent beat ! I wish towould like to apprentice at the same time aswhilsteven aswhile you amend your siteweb sitewebsite, how cancould i subscribe for a blogweblog siteweb sitewebsite? The account aidedhelped me a appropriateapplicableacceptable deal. I werehave beenhad been tinya little bit familiaracquainted of this your broadcast providedoffered brightshinybrilliantvibrantvivid transparentclear conceptidea

  184. I merely want to tell you that I am new to online blogging and utterly valued your site. Probably I am most likely to remember your blog post . You absolutely have memorable article blog posts. Love it for sharing with us your own internet article

  186. Nice blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  187. I wanted to thank you for this good read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it. I have you book-marked to look at new things you post

  188. That is a good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!

  189. Normally I do not learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, quite nice post.

  190. I was wonderingcurious if you ever consideredthought of changing the layoutpage layoutstructure of your blogsitewebsite? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one1 or two2 imagespictures. Maybe you could space it out better?

  191. Hi here, just turned out to be aware of your blog page through Search engines like google, and discovered that it’s really interesting. I will take pleasure in should you retain this.

  195. Well I definitely liked studying it. This subject provided by you is very constructive for accurate planning.

  198. I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and excellent user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  200. Aw, this was a really nice post. In idea I would like to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and actual effort to make a very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and by no means seem to get something done.

  201. I simplyjust could notcouldn’t leavedepartgo away your siteweb sitewebsite prior tobefore suggesting that I reallyextremelyactually enjoyedloved the standardthe usual informationinfo a personan individual supplyprovide for youron yourin yourto your visitorsguests? Is going togonna be backagain frequentlyregularlyincessantlysteadilyceaselesslyoftencontinuously in order toto check up oncheck outinspectinvestigate cross-check new posts

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.