ADOLESCENTE É ENCONTRADA MORTA NA PONTE DAS AMORAS

O corpo de uma jovem foi encontrado na Ponte das Amoras, em Alfenas, na tarde deste domingo (3). Aparentemente, ela foi morta de maneira cruel, com espancamento, enforcamento e pelo menos três tiros. A maldade incluiu também um grande corte na barriga, feito de baixo para cima, segundo a Polícia.

A identificação só ocorreu nesta segunda-feira (4), graças à divulgação da foto com o rosto da vítima no site “Minas Acontece”, cuja equipe atua na cidade. Informações ainda não confirmadas dão conta de que se trata de Bianca Pereira (16 anos), moradora da zona rural e estudante da Escola do Pinheirinho. Após o recebimento deste dado, a imagem foi retirada da página, como havia eticamente prometido o autor da matéria.

A Polícia Civil investiga o caso.