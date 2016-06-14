ACUSADO DO ASSASSINATO DE JOSÉ IRINEU É JULGADO EM MACHADO

Teve início, hoje (14), no Fórum de Machado, o julgamento do homem apontado como o mandante do assassinato do ex-prefeito de Carvalhópolis, José Irineu Rodrigues, ocorrido em agosto de 2011. José Carlos Martins teria pagado R$ 10 mil a um matador de aluguel para que cometesse o crime.

Conforme apurações feitas pela reportagem do Grupo JPF à época, o delito acabou sendo motivado pela atuação de José Irineu como advogado em um processo de separação entre o acusado e a esposa.

Em agosto de 2013, Alex Fontanelli, autor do crime, foi condenado a 17 anos de prisão em regime fechado. Ele cumpre pena em São Luís – MA.

