ACÚMULO DE LIXO REVOLTA MORADORES DO NOVA GIMIRIM

O lixo acumulado aos fins de semana logo no início da Avenida José Evilásio Assi e na Praça Dr. Clóvis, no bairro Nova Gimirim, continua incomodando moradores e comerciantes. Nesta segunda-feira (13), a via e o jardim amanheceram tomados por detritos oriundos de lanchonetes e de residências.

A proprietária de uma padaria das proximidades foi quem chamou a reportagem do JPF para fazer a reclamação. Segundo ela, algumas pessoas simplesmente jogam o lixo no canteiro central, depois da passagem do caminhão que faz a coleta, no domingo. O resultado é óbvio: os cachorros fazem a festa, principalmente porque, nas sacolas e sacos plásticos, há restos de comida em profusão.

A praça, por sua vez, fica tomada por sacolas, plástico, papel, copos, garrafas pet e outros restos de lanchonete, jogados por pessoas que se alimentam ali mesmo antes e depois de festas. Com isso, a segunda-feira é o dia mais complicado de trabalho, tanto para as mulheres responsáveis pela varrição como para os coletores, que prometeram repassar novamente, a comerciantes e moradores, os horários corretos da passagem do compactador (sempre entre 9h30 e 10 horas da manhã).

A comerciante que faz a reclamação ainda completa sua revolta com uma acusação, mas sem citar nomes. Ela afirma que as garis fazem a limpeza do jardim e deixam tudo pronto para recolhimento. No entanto, uma outra pessoa, que seria, inclusive, funcionário da Prefeitura, passa abrindo os sacos para recolher latinhas e os deixa expostos, à mercê dos animais.

Mulheres responsáveis pela varrição na praça sofrem com o lixo acumulado do fim de semana

Detritos são jogados após passagem do caminhão, e animais fazem a festa