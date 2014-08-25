ACOSTAMENTO DO DESCASO FAZ CASAL PASSAR SUFOCO

Um casal passou por sérios apuros no início desta tarde na rodovia MG 179, por conta das péssimas condições do acostamento (se é que podemos chamar as crateras ao lado da pista desta forma) nas proximidades do trevo secundário de Poço Fundo, o chamado “Acesso II”. O veículo em que eles estavam seguia no sentido Pouso Alegre quando caiu num dos buracos, e na tentativa de voltar à pista o motorista acabou perdendo o controle e por pouco não caiu numa ribanceira do lado contrário.

Num lance de muita sorte, ele e a sua esposa, que estava no banco do carona, saíram ilesos do sinistro. O carro, porém, sofreu danos consideráveis, principalmente nas rodas dianteiras, que se quebraram por conta do impacto com as valas.

A Policia Militar esteve no local e prestou os primeiros atendimentos. O automóvel ficou numa posição perigosa, com parte da traseira na pista de rolamento, mas o local foi sinalizado enquanto se aguardava a chegada da Policia Rodoviária Estadual.

Somente estatísticas

Vale sempre lembrar que o acostamento da Rodovia MG 179, no setor entre Machado e São João da Mata, apresenta vários pontos com grandes crateras, oferecendo extremo perigo para os motoristas em ambos os sentidos de direção. Não foram poucos os acidentes registrados por conta disso, inclusive com mortes, mas nada parece sensibilizar os responsáveis pela estrada, que a cada ano inventam uma desculpa diferente para deixar tudo como está.

Agora, em ano eleitoral, não foram e não serão poucas as promessas de resolução do problema (e vai ter gente que acreditará nelas). A realidade, nua e crua, no entanto, é que acidentes como os de hoje, e até as vidas perdidas em outros, continuam a ser apenas meros e frios números nas estatísticas.