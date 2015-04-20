ACIDENTE TRÁGICO TIRA VIDA DE MOTOCICLISTA NA BR 267

Um motociclista morreu em mais um gravíssimo acidente na BR 267 (já próximo ao Posto Marine), no início da noite deste domingo (19). De acordo com levantamentos feitos no local, o rapaz, que estava numa motocicleta Yamaha YBR 125, seguia sentido a Serrania quando foi colhido frontalmente por um Fiat Pálio Fire, que ia no sentido contrário. A morte foi instantanea.
O trânsito ficou complicado no local e a guarnição do turno da Policia Militar teve que garantir o fluxo de veículos até a chegada da Policia Rodoviária e da Perícia da Policia Civil. O corpo foi removido ao IML de Alfenas, e o motorista foi detido, pois aparentemente estava com sinais de embriaguez.
A história completa você terá em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.
