ACIDENTE NA MG 179

Um acidente envolvendo três veículos deixou três pessoas feridas na tarde hoje (5). O sinistro se deu no quilômetro 38 da MG 179, nas proximidades do trevo de acesso a Carvalhópolis. Segundo informações obtidas pela reportagem do JPF, um Volkswagen Gol, com placas de Muzambinho, ia no sentido Poço Fundo – Machado, quando o motorista perdeu o controle da direção e bateu em um caminhão que estava parado no acostamento da pista. Com a colisão, o automóvel rodou na pista e foi colhido por Volkswagen Voyage, que vinha logo atrás. Uma mulher e duas crianças que estavam no Gol tiveram que ser socorridas pelo SAMU (Serviço de Atendimento Móvel e Urgência) e encaminhadas ao Pronto Atendimento da Santa Casa de Machado. A Polícia Rodoviária chegou no local e realizou os trabalhos de praxe, bem como a remoção dos veículos envolvidos da pista. Os detalhes deste caso você confere na próxima edição do JPF.

Foto: Marcus Vinicius Lima/JPF

