ACIDENTE NA MG 179 DEIXA UMA PESSOA MORTA E QUATRO FERIDAS

Uma mulher morreu e outras quatro pessoas ficaram feridas, após um capotamento na altura do quilômetro 62 da rodovia MG 179, na madrugada desta segunda-feira (27). As causas do sinistro ainda são desconhecidas, mas um fato ficou evidente: todas as vítimas estavam sem cinto de segurança, e foram arremessadas para fora do carro.

A motorista do carro faleceu instantaneamente. Outra mulher, que era a passageira, e três crianças, com idades entre 8 e 12 anos, foram levadas para Pouso Alegre pelo SAMU e por uma ambulãncia da Secretaria de Saúde de São João da Mata. O estado de um menino é considerado gravíssimo. As identidades da condutora e dos outros ocupantes ainda não haviam sido reveladas até a saída de nossa reportagem da área do acidente.

A Policia Miltar de Poço Fundo prestou os primeiros atendimentos e em seguida a Policia Rodoviária Estadual assumiu a ocorrência. A perícia foi acionada e até a fechamento desta nota efetuava os trabalhos de praxe no local.