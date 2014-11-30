ACIDENTE NA MG 179 DEIXA DUAS PESSOAS FERIDAS

Um acidente envolvendo um Fiat Pálio e um Volkswagen Fusca, ocorrido no final da manhã deste domingo (30), na altura do quilômetro 36 da MG 179, deixou duas pessoas gravemente feridas. Segundo parentes de uma das vítimas, o Fusca transitava no sentido Poço Fundo – Machado, quando, no referido local, foi colhido frontalmente pelo Pálio, que vinha na mão oposta e perdeu o controle devido a uma aquaplanagem. Os motoristas de ambos os veículos foram socorridos ao Pronto Atendimento Municipal de Machado. Eles foram sedados devido à gravidade dos ferimentos. O condutor do Volkswagen estava mais machucado e seria transferido para Alfenas.

A Polícia Rodoviária Estadual foi acionada e preservou o local, dando início aos procedimentos de praxe. A Perícia da Polícia Civil também foi chamada para tentar esclarecer os fatos, uma vez que os envolvidos estavam sob o efeito de medicamentos e não poderiam dar mais detalhes sobre o caso naquele momento.

A reportagem do JPF está acompanhando o desenrolar da situação e novos detalhes serão repassados em nossa próxima edição impressa.