ACIDENTE NA MG 179

Um Chevrolet Classic, com placas de São Paulo, capotou, no início da tarde desta terça-feira (9), nas imediações do trevo de Poço Fundo. A motorista, que é natural de Paraguaçu, não havia relatado como se deu o sinistro, pois, aparentemente, havia se machucado gravemente. Ela acabou sendo socorrida pelo SAMU (Serviço de Atendimento Móvel e Urgência). Mais detalhes deste caso você confere na próxima edição do JPF.