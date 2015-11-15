ACIDENTE NA FERREIRA DE ASSIS

by admin

image

Um acidente envolvendo uma Yamaha Fazer e uma Volkswagen Saveiro foi registrado, há pouco, na Rua Ferreira de Assis. O motociclista Marcos Fernandes (Marquinho do Cachorro-Quente) ficou ferido e acabou sendo encaminhado ao Hospital de Gimirim. O motorista do utilitário, o vereador Dário Fernandes, nada sofreu.

Detalhes do caso, você confere na próxima edição do JPF.

166 thoughts on “ACIDENTE NA FERREIRA DE ASSIS

  2. One thing I’ve noticed is that often there are plenty of myths regarding the finance institutions intentions whenever talking about foreclosures. One delusion in particular would be the fact the bank needs to have your house. The financial institution wants your hard earned money, not your house. They want the amount of money they gave you along with interest. Staying away from the bank will simply draw a foreclosed conclusion. Thanks for your posting.

  3. What i don’t understood is in reality how you are not actually a lot more neatly-appreciated than you might be now. You are very intelligent. You already know thus considerably with regards to this matter, produced me individually consider it from so many numerous angles. Its like women and men are not involved until it is one thing to do with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs great. At all times deal with it up!

  4. Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your website is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you’ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a perfect web site.

  6. Nice blog here! Also your site so much up very fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link in your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol.

  7. I would love to add that in case you do not now have an insurance policy or else you do not form part of any group insurance, you could well make use of seeking the help of a health insurance agent. Self-employed or individuals with medical conditions usually seek the help of any health insurance dealer. Thanks for your short article.

  8. As I website possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling wonderful , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.

  9. Simply wish to say your article is as surprising. The clearness on your submit is simply cool and that i could assume you are a professional on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to clutch your feed to stay updated with impending post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.

  13. I have a wordpress blog page now, yet I cannot figure out how to obtain readers in to there! I have already been using facebook or myspace and it’s been great, subscribers like crazy, but a lot of them have no wordpress… therefore no network marketing leads there. Besides, I are posting the same information to both, so it’s very little of a stage of them getting one. How do i increase my wordpress audience? I currently utilize tags, but I still just got about 89 sights in fourteen days…. Thanks in advance–serious answers only, make sure you!.

  15. WordPress is up and running upon my sponsor — however it completely mismatches my web site’s existing theme/CSS. How hard would it not be to modify/write a new theme to produce it easily fit in? Is there a simpler way to do this?.

  16. Excellent food blog on tumblr and I would really prefer to add a option to make it possible for people to printing my formulas. Any help? I have looked over the few places the net has up but they do not seem to be good nor function. Thank you..

  17. Is there a degree that exists for use of music AND creative writing two fields? When there is, do you know the name of it?.. I wish to combine both of these of my interests (loves) but I actually don’t know what type of level offers the utilization of both… Please help? Nearing college?.

  20. I actually is searching for a great running a blog website, but there are way too many! I have always been actually searching for a website which is free and there can be many bloggers on a single site. For instance , I created a blog and those who I choose (friends and family) can easily start blogging on the website. If I could easily update it from my ipod itouch that would be wonderful. And basically could personalize easily. (Have my own logo and background) Note this is simply not mandatory! Say thanks to You’s forward!.

  21. Nice 1, there is truly some wonderful facts on this post some of my subscribers may possibly uncover this useful, will send them a link, several thanks.

  23. I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the excellentquality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one today.

  27. Excellent blog made out of Blogger and it has Blogger logos at the top.. I’ve seen Blogger blogs without them, and this makes them a lot cooler..

  30. Zr8G59 It as not that I want to duplicate your web site, but I really like the design. Could you tell me which design are you using? Or was it tailor made?

  32. This is the perfect site for everyone who wishes to find out about this topic. You understand so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really will need to…HaHa). You certainly put a fresh spin on a topic that’s been discussed for ages. Wonderful stuff, just great!

  33. Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was seeking this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.

  34. You are a poor junior teacher of computer science and so are short of money.. A computer journal offers you a stable side job writing. a single short article a month for 3 years. 36 months. The catch is the editor wants you to write about. the 12 different types of pc programing languages. And the 12 different types of computer tasks.. And the 12 various kinds of computer developers… Before you get your first examine the editor wants 3 lists of 12 types… Therefore have a slice of wonder bread (builds strong bodies 12 ways) and. make a list from the 12 different types of computer developers… Note: the other two lists are posted because similar, yet separate queries..

  35. I do not even understand how I stopped up right here, but I assumed this put up used to be great. I do not know who you might be however definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you happen to are not already 😉 Cheers!

  36. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say wonderful blog!

  37. I do accept as true with all of the ideas you’ve introduced on your post. They are very convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are very brief for beginners. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.

  38. Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post and the rest of the site is also really good.

  50. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  53. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  70. I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks , I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?

  76. Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!

  96. I have been attempting to start blogging and/or vlogging for a while, and I was wanting to know what to do to organize to start vlogging and what sort of camera to get and anything details you could give me on the subject. This would be a tremendous help to myself. Serious answers only make sure you. Thank you..

  97. We have asked my older sis countless instances to structure my computer because I’m just experiencing lag in the game I actually play. By the way, this pc has been formatted 4-5 occasions. But whenever I inquire my sister to format my pc, she says no since she says that if you format a computer too much, the pc itself gets slower than it already was. Are these claims true? Or is that the excuse to get out of formatting my computer because it takes away her 2-3 hours?.

  104. You have observed very interesting details ! ps nice web site. Loneliness seems to have become the great American disease. by John Corry.

  118. Pharmacy Viagra [url=http://cpsmeds.com]cialis[/url] What Does Cialis For Daily Use Cost 105 The Purple Pharmacy Web Site Abilify Cost Per Month Cialis Italia Farmacia Cialis Generic Overnight Shipping [url=http://bonmeds.com]cialis[/url] Generic Viagra 100mg Next Day Cialis 100 Mg 30 Tablet Generisches Viagra Gut Viagra Maroc Prix Real Propecia Results Male Pattern Baldness [url=http://viagrafordailyuseusa.com]buy viagra online[/url] Clomid Without Prescriptions Mexico Cialis Unam Online Propecia Canada Propecia Esteroides Nolvadex Par Zeneca Levitra On Line Generico [url=http://accleps.com]kamagra ajanta pharma limited[/url] secure ordering isotretinoin pills in internet Hydrochlorothiazide Congestive Heart Failure Order Visa Accepted Newbury [url=http://nefoc.com]donde comprar propecia[/url] Priligy Belgie Priligy Generico Online

  120. That is a good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very precise information Thank you for sharing this one. A must read article!

  123. It’аs truly a great and useful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  125. Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this website needs much more consideration. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТll probably be again to learn way more, thanks for that info.

  157. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  158. I am based in London have worked like a secretary for further than 10 years and have an HND in operation Studies but is sick and tired of admin work and workplace politics and would like to make a move more creative- change careers… I write in my free time and have went to an advanced composing course for the past 3 years and am composing a book. I would like to find out if I can train to show creative composing in additional education schools etc or and British /English novels. I would become grateful easily could get any info on what qualifications you need to be able to teach English as a first vocabulary and Fundamental literacy abilities and ESOL..

  160. How can i restore my computer for an earlier time when the “Restore” feature on my computer is not working. I possess tried more than a dozen moments to restore my computer and I keep getting the mistake message “computer could not become restored currently. No changes have been produced. Try one more date. inch Try another date the same thing happens… All of my personal files were removed from my computer and I want to have them back. Have no clue how this happened. Examined the recycle bin and non-e of them are there. It is as though they merely disappeared off my computer. Please help. Thank you!.

  162. mac makeup sale cheap I think other site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  164. Wow, wonderful blog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The overall glance of your site is wonderful, let alone the content material!

  166. Priligy Generico Online Propecia Cap [url=http://drugsr.com]viagra[/url] Prix Du Ciprofloxacin 20 Lasix Online Viagra Sur Le Net Forum [url=http://ativana.com]viagra[/url] Cialis Cheap Australia Cheapest Female Viagra Australia Effet Tadalis Sx Soft Chez Femme Propecia Doctor New York [url=http://rxmdrx.com]cialis, viagra levitra[/url] Affective Propecia Doses Il Viagra Italiano Viagra Alcool Tabac Amoxicillin Overdose Infant [url=http://tri-rx.net]viagra hombres mujeres[/url] Can You Take Amoxicillin With Lyica Cost Of Viagra At Walmart Isotretinoin For Sale Internet Amoxicillin Combined With Doxycycline Cialis Viagra O Levitra [url=http://buyfinasteridecitrat.com]finasteride with free viagra[/url] Dosis Kamagra Oral Jelly Tadalafil 20mg (Cialis)

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.