ACIDENTE FECHA PISTA EM MACHADO

Foto: Roberto Felisbino

Um acidente entre dois caminhões (um bitrem e uma carreta) fechou parte da estrada que liga Machado a Paraguaçu, na manhã desta segunda-feira (05).

Os caminhões colidiram na altura do viaduto conhecido como “Pontilhão”, que dá acesso aos municípios de Alfenas, Poço Fundo e Paraguaçu. O veículo bitrem atravessou a pista, quando fazia conversão vindo de Alfenas e com direção a Varginha. O outro caminhão transitava sentido Paraguaçu-Machado, pela BR 267, e não conseguiu parar a tempo, causando o acidente. Ninguém se feriu no acontecimento.

Mais informações sobre este fato você confere na próxima edição da Gazeta Machadense.