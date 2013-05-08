ACIDENTE FECHA PISTA EM MACHADO

Foto: Roberto Felisbino
Um acidente entre dois caminhões (um bitrem e uma carreta) fechou parte da estrada que liga Machado a Paraguaçu, na manhã desta segunda-feira (05).
Os caminhões colidiram na altura do viaduto conhecido como “Pontilhão”, que dá acesso aos municípios de Alfenas, Poço Fundo e Paraguaçu. O veículo bitrem atravessou a pista, quando fazia conversão vindo de Alfenas e com direção a Varginha. O outro caminhão transitava sentido Paraguaçu-Machado, pela BR 267, e não conseguiu parar a tempo, causando o acidente. Ninguém se feriu no acontecimento.
Mais informações sobre este fato você confere na próxima edição da Gazeta Machadense.
Is it possible to have CPAlead widget in a Joomla site?
I actually is 20 years old and interested in starting a blog page, but Now i’m not sure where I should (what site) or how to start. I use so many interests(fashion, politics, football, acting, etc) so I’d prefer a diary like blog page that I can write about everything. Please weigh in..
How do you find different blogs upon Blogger with keyword or search?
What is the typical start up price for a visible website?
How do i forwards my blogspot account to my internet site domain name?
With no asking these to delete this, is there a way i can delete my own blog comments on someone else’s blog page? Please help(:.
What computer should I buy to operate an Adobe CS4 Fit at full speed?
I’m excited to uncover this site. I need to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you book-marked to see new things on your blog.
How do I export my Blogspot sites to my Weebly blog page?
Of course, what a great site and revealing posts, I will bookmark your blog.Have an awsome day!
Thanks for this post, I’m a big fan of this web site would want to be updated.
Can I copyright laws 20 webpages of aged newspaper articles?
Woh I enjoy your content, saved to my bookmarks! .
RE
How can I add a byline to the beginning of my blog posts?
I want to transfer to a college that focuses on English and have an excellent Creative Composing program. I want to major in creative composing but don’t know what university to transfer to..
Should I post a writing portfolio to Columbia University if I plan on being a innovative writing main?
That is the precise weblog for anyone who needs to search out out about this topic. You understand a lot its nearly hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You positively put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, simply nice!
I have my very own blog and might bid on projects to blog for others. I believe there are several guidelines out there about what is allowed or not concerning images posted on general public blogs (such as copyright laws rules, certification, or trademarks). Is there anywhere to go to find industry recommendations for post images?.
How do I start and use a blog? Also, what is the greatest blogging site?
I was thinking of starting a blog therefore i did some research in it on the internet and came across a large amount of stuff that talks about legal issues and blogging. I’m not planning on blogging about controversial issues, (my blog would concentrate on posts about books, films, culture, cinema, music and so on, and all material would be solely my own opinions) so what legalities are involved with blogging?. Must i write a copyright disclaimer or are blog disclaimers actually useless?.
I are giving a speech upon social networking sites and need to mention a high blogging site. If someone could point out one for me personally, I would actually appreciate it!.
I do believe all the ideas you’ve presented in your post. They are really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are too brief for starters. May you please extend them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
I have been wishing to start running a blog and/or vlogging for a while, and I was wanting to know what to do to get ready to start vlogging and what sort of camera to get and anything information you can give me about them. This would be a tremendous help to myself. Serious answers only please. Thank you..
How do you develop your very own blogger header for your blogspot?.
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, superb blog!
First of all I want to say great blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing. I have had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out there. I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips? Thank you!
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any techniques to help reduce content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.
great submit, very informative. I ponder why the other expertsof this sector do not understand this. You should continue your writing.I’m confident, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
How can my blog be popular and read by many people people?
How to switch WordPress menu from correct side left?
How to include a new switch to opera navigation toolbar?
I have been told to improve your creative writing you need to read a great deal.. What great classic books, can I examine (from any period or country) that will improve my writing.. Genre is insignificant, though I actually is not really writing intended for children.. We said classic, I go through science fiction/recent literature because entertainment. Yet to improve the quality of writing, browse the masters. May any one write a list of great writers to learn..
Will Running a blog content of Various Sites findings lead to copyright laws infringement, Can mentioning Source help?
A lot of thanks for all of the work on this web site. My mom really loves going through investigations and it’s really easy to see why. My partner and i learn all regarding the lively manner you give functional suggestions through the web blog and as well as increase participation from visitors on that concept plus our favorite daughter is in fact studying so much. Take advantage of the remaining portion of the new year. Your doing a dazzling job.