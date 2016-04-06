ACIDENTE FATAL NA MG 179

Dois homens faleceram, no início da noite deste sábado (4), na MG 179, na altura de uma boite.

Segundo informações colhidas no local, um Fiat Uno, de cor preta, com placas de Belo Horizonte, ia no sentido Machado – Alfenas, quando colidiu contra outro veículo da mesma marca e capotou por diversas vezes.

Dos três ocupantes do carro com placas da capital mineira, dois foram arremessados para fora e faleceram. O condutor acabou sendo socorrido pelo SAMU (Serviço de Atendimento Móvel e Urgência) e sofreu um traumatismo craniano. Ele acabou sendo encaminhado para Poços de Caldas, onde exames mais detalhados serão realizados.

Ambos os veículos foram detidos pela Polícia Rodoviária. A Perícia esteve no local e realizou os procedimentos de praxe.

A cobertura completa deste triste fato você confere na próxima edição da Gazeta.