ACIDENTE DEIXA UM MORTO E DOIS FERIDOS NA MG 179

by admin

Um homem morreu e dois ficaram feridos após uma colisão entre um Fiat Uno, com placas de Turvolândia, e um Ford Escort, com placas de Poço Fundo. O acidente aconteceu na altura do quilômetro 52 da rodovia MG 179, na manhã desta quarta-feira (7).

De acordo com os primeiros levantamentos, o motorista do Uno, que ia no sentido São João da Mata – Poço Fundo, perdeu o controle e entrou na pista contrária, acertando o Escort na lateral direita. Claudemir Davila (34 anos), passageiro do Fiat, faleceu no local. O motorista, Ademir Urbano Dias (idade não revelada), foi socorrido em estado grave para o Hospital de Gimirim.

O condutor do Escort, José Carlos Santos (idade não revelada), que estava sozinho, também foi levado ao Pronto Atendimento. Segundo informações de um de seus irmãos, ele sente fortes dores nas costas, mas não aparenta ter ferimentos graves.

Socorro foi imediato. Motorista do Uno foi levado para o Pronto Atendimento, em estado aparentemente grave

Socorro foi imediato. Motorista foi levado para o Pronto Atendimento. Passageiro morreu no local

Uno teria invadido a pista contrária e foi atingido pelo Escort

Motorista do Escort teve ferimentos leves

Passageiro do Uno, infelizmente, não resistiu

467 thoughts on “ACIDENTE DEIXA UM MORTO E DOIS FERIDOS NA MG 179

  6. Sempre fico como mera espectadora aqui no ETC, apreciando os textos ao som das músicas sugeridas e fixando um pouco de cada um deles em mim. Mas hoje, hoje eu tive que comentar.

  7. Hello my family member! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and come with approximately all vital infos. I would like to see more posts like this .

  9. I completely agree with your opinion on this topic and look forward to additional posts and comments here at jornalpf.com.br. Thanks!

  17. 9/10/2016 I’m gratified by the manner in which jornalpf.com.br covers this type of subject. Usually to the point, often controversial, always well-researched as well as thought-provoking.

  18. 9/10/2016 I’m gratified by the manner in which jornalpf.com.br covers this kind of subject. Usually to the point, often contentious, without fail well-researched and also thought-provoking.

  19. Excellent read. I just sent this on 9/11/2016 to a fellow student who has been doing some work of his own on the topic. To show their appreciation, she just bought me a drink! So, let me express my gratitude by saying: Thank you for the drink!

  21. Quite a good read. I just sent this on 9/12/2016 to a fellow student who has been doing some work of his own on the topic. To say thank you, he just bought me lunch! So, let me express my gratitude by saying: Thanks for the drink!

  23. Good, solid content. I just now forwarded this on 9/14/2016 to a coworker who has been doing a little research of her own on this subject. To show their appreciation, she just bought me dinner! So, I should probably say: Thank you for the drink!

  25. 9/15/2016 I’m pleased by the manner in which jornalpf.com.br deals with this sort of issue! Usually to the point, often polemic, without fail thoughtful and more often than not quite stimulating.

  26. Solid, well-researched content. I just forwarded this on 9/15/2016 to a coworker who’s been involved in a little research of her own on this subject. To say thank you, she just bought me lunch! So, I should probably say: Thanks for the drink!

  28. I do enjoy the manner in which you have presented this issue and it does indeed give us some fodder for thought. Nonetheless, because of just what I have seen, I simply just hope as the feed-back stack on that people continue to be on issue and not start on a soap box regarding some other news du jour. Anyway, thank you for this fantastic point and even though I can not concur with it in totality, I respect the standpoint.

  29. 301 Moved Permanently I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks! your article about 301 Moved PermanentlyBest Regards Yoder

  31. I’m pleased with the way that jornalpf.com.br handles this type of issue. Generally to the point, sometimes controversial, always well-written as well as stimulating.

  32. Good, solid content. I just sent this on 10/2/2016 to a fellow student who’s been doing some work of her own on the topic. To show their appreciation, they just bought me lunch! So, I should probably say: Thank you for the meal!

  33. In my estimation, jornalpf.com.br does a excellent job of dealing with subject matter of this type. Even if ofttimes intentionally contentious, the material posted is more often than not thoughtful and challenging.

  37. 10/12/2016 In my estimation, jornalpf.com.br does a excellent job of handling issues of this type! While ofttimes intentionally contentious, the material posted is more often than not well researched and stimulating.

  52. Thanks for all your efforts that you have put in this. Very interesting info. A good man can be stupid and still be good. But a bad man must have brains. by Maxim Gorky.

  57. Nice blog right here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

  67. Good, solid content. I just now sent this on 10/21/2016 to a colleague who’s been involved in a little research of her own on this subject. To say thank you, they just bought me dinner! So, I guess I should say: Cheers for the meal!

  69. Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!

  75. Your style is so unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this blog.

  76. Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!

  81. Excellent read. I just now sent this on 10/25/2016 to a coworker who has been doing some work of their own on the topic. To say thanks, they just bought me dinner! So, I should probably say: Thank you for the drink!

  87. Wow! Thank you! I constantly needed to write on my website something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my site?

  91. Your style is really unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this page.

  99. You produced some decent points there. I looked on the net to the issue and found many people go together with together together with your internet web site.

  115. 11/1/2016 I’m gratified with the way that jornalpf.com.br deals with this type of subject matter! Usually on point, sometimes contentious, always well-researched and more often than not quite thought-provoking.

  119. Okay you are right, actually PHP is a open source and its help we can obtain free from any community or web page as it occurs at this place at this web page.

  122. Once We came up to this short article I may only see part of it, is this specific my internet browser or the world wide web website? Should We reboot?

  125. We stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going over your web page for a second time.

  134. It as not that I want to copy your internet site, but I really like the design. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  135. BLOGTITLE is solid, well-researched content. I just now forwarded this on 11/7/2016 to a classmate who has been involved in some work of her own on the topic. To show his appreciation, he just bought me dinner! So, I guess I should say: Thanks for the meal!

  137. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  140. I’аve read several exceptional stuff here. Undoubtedly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you set to make this kind of wonderful informative web site.

  143. You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most people will agree with your site.

  148. Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and also the rest of the website is extremely good.

  149. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  151. I more or less share your opinion on this topic and look forward to additional posts and comments here at jornalpf.com.br. Keep up the good work!

  160. It as not that I want to copy your web page, but I really like the design. Could you tell me which design are you using? Or was it custom made?

  161. Hey there, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, excellent blog!|

  167. That is a very good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!

  169. I could write much better than the average person (ofcourse not that is saying much these days) and I have strong opinions on different subjects. I don’t have encounter as a correspondent or technical writer, but what does a person need to start running a blog and who have pays, in the event that the blogger gets indexed as a article writer?.

  171. 11/11/2016 I’m gratified with the way that jornalpf.com.br handles this sort of topic. Usually on point, sometimes controversial, without fail well-researched and stimulating.

  179. Pingback: Google

  182. Hi! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!|

  185. At this time it seems like Movable Type is the preferred blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?|

  192. Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to take a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Superb blog and outstanding design and style.|

  193. I’m working on company buying website that uses joomla as its server (if that’s the correct word).. Someone uploaded files with spaces and apostrophes in the wrong file and Joomla won’t let me delete them in the usual way… How do i delete these types of files (or edit the file titles so that they can after that be deleted as normal)?.. I posted this query on the Joomla message board but so far simply no luck..

  194. Hey excellent website! Does running a blog such as this take a lot of work? I’ve virtually no knowledge of coding but I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyhow, if you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share. I understand this is off topic however I just needed to ask. Many thanks!|

  205. Magnificent web site. Plenty of helpful information here. I am sending it to several buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks for your sweat!

  206. Pingback: Google

  210. I wanna create stuuf like journals or bloggs, although not saying whom I really am. Is there any kind of website exactly where I can try this? Websites for blogging or writing publications and arrive at post all of them online?.

  220. You have noted very interesting details ! ps nice web site. We make ourselves a ladder out of our vices if we trample the vices themselves underfoot. by Saint Augustine.

  223. Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening. I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this content together. I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!|

  226. Admiring the persistence you put into your website and detailed information you offer. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed material. Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.|

  230. Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.|

  232. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.|

  245. I do not even understand how I finished up here, however I believed this put up was once great. I don’t understand who you are however definitely you’re going to a famous blogger for those who aren’t already. Cheers!|

  247. F*ckin’ amazing things here. I’m very satisfied to look your post. Thanks so much and i am taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?

  250. Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks|

  251. I have been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.|

  252. Pingback: Business news

  254. of course like your website but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the reality then again I will certainly come again again.|

  255. Pingback: Best Glass Dildo

  257. Woah! I am really loving the template/theme of this site. It as simple, yet effective. A lot of times it as difficult to get that perfect balance between usability and appearance.

  261. Pingback: nighty

  270. I’m searching for clothing and design ideas at a reasonable prices for a female over 25… Anyone know any good sites or blogs?.. Seems like everything I find is either geared toward teens or is insanely expensive fashion… Thanks!.

  271. This very blog is definitely entertaining and besides diverting. I have picked up a bunch of handy things out of this source. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Thanks!

  279. “Thanks for the strategies you are revealing on this site. Another thing I would like to say is the fact getting hold of of your credit score in order to check accuracy of each and every detail is one first activity you have to accomplish in repairing credit. You are looking to thoroughly clean your credit profile from dangerous details faults that screw up your credit score.”

  280. 7YuzoC There as noticeably a bundle to understand about this. I assume you produced certain nice points in features also.

  281. Pingback: pokemon yellow emulator

  284. Pingback: how to work from home

  285. In my opinion, jornalpf.com.br does a excellent job of covering subjects of this sort! Even if often deliberately controversial, the information is more often than not well researched and challenging.

  286. why your world is small this much Youtube ? OPEN TO USERS IN THE US, CANADA, BRAZIL, UK, ITALY, SPAIN AND FRANCE.Ahhh why is this youtube ??? why ?? you tube is for hall world… please open it to other countries too… Projectdirect will be the short film makers world cup !!!!!please please please !!!!!!!!!!!!

  288. Pingback: Rabbit Vibrators

  290. Pingback: free download for windows 10

  293. Pingback: pc games free download for windows 10

  297. Pingback: 福井歯医者

  298. I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  299. Pingback: 福井歯医者

  300. Therefore i accidentally erased the joomla folder. But the database its still now there untouched.. Could it be posible that I re-install joomla and connect it with the old data source and have all my articles and files back again as it was?.

  304. Pingback: בגדי הריון

  308. hello!,I like your writing very much! share we be in contact extra about your post on AOL? I need a specialist in this space to resolve my problem. Maybe that is you! Taking a look ahead to peer you.

  310. Post writing is also a excitement, if you be acquainted with afterward you can write if not it is complicated to write.|

  311. Helpful info. Fortunate me I found your website accidentally, and I’m surprised why this coincidence did not happened in advance! I bookmarked it.|

  312. Pingback: movers barrie area

  314. Pingback: casino slots free

  316. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and internet and this is really annoying. A good web site with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web-site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.

  317. Thank you for some other informative website. The place else could I am getting that kind of info written in such a perfect way? I have a project that I am simply now operating on, and I have been on the glance out for such info.|

  323. Thanks for an concept, you sparked at thought from a angle I hadn at given thoguht to yet. Now lets see if I can do something with it.

  324. Now i am getting a new computer yet don’t desire to lose my Firefox bookmarks. Is there a simple way to save track of all the URLs in my Book marks and then quickly upload them to Firefox on my new computer?.

  326. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!

  330. You ave made some decent points there. I looked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.

  332. RTl36K This unique blog is without a doubt cool and informative. I have discovered many interesting advices out of this source. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks a lot!

  343. I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one these days..

  354. Every weekend i used to go to see this site, for the reason that i want enjoyment, for the reason that this this web site conations actually fastidious funny data too.|

  360. You made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  361. Alternative Med To Amoxil [url=http://shopfastedmedrx.com]viagra prescription[/url] Nexium Discount Card Amoxicillin Cough Syrup And 100 Mg [url=http://303meds.com]cialis[/url] Priligy Precio En Venezuela Generic Propecia For Sale [url=http://enafil.com]finasteride[/url] Cialis Viagra Effets Secondaires Viagra Salud Valium Sex Pills For Men Over The Counter Acheter Viagra Sans Ordonnance Au Canada Trimox 500mg Safe Cialis 20mg Info [url=http://xaanex.com]where can i order levitra[/url] How Long Does Levitra Last Amoxicillin And Hives Comprar Propecia Espana O Comprare Kamagra In Francia [url=http://drugsed.com]buy kamagra uk with mastercard[/url] Viagra 6 Free Sample Ear Drainage Amoxicillin

  367. We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable process and our entire neighborhood can be grateful to you.|

  374. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  377. I think this is among the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The site style is great, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers

  379. whoah this blog is fantastic i love reading your posts. Keep up the good work! You know, many persons are looking round for this information, you could help them greatly. |

  388. Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!

  390. That is a really good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!

  394. Useful information for all Great amazing things here. I am very glad to see your article. Thank you so much and i am looking ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?

  412. It as really a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  414. I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again!

  416. Hello! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Fantastic blog and terrific design.

  422. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, as well as the content!

  423. Its such as you learn my thoughts! You seem to understand a lot approximately this, such as you wrote the ebook in it or something. I think that you could do with some p.c. to force the message home a bit, however other than that, this is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.|

  425. very few internet sites that take place to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out

  426. Pingback: Cisco Remanufacture

  429. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  430. Pingback: kona coffee company

  433. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. many thanks|

  435. How Long Does Cialis Last Order Viagra From Canada Levitra Generique 10mg [url=http://dyecene.com]levitra prices[/url] Clomid Et Bb Levitra Effetti Positivi 100 Mg Viagra Price Walmart [url=http://phener.com]cialis[/url] Discount Brand Viagra By Pfizer Acquisto Viagra Generico Kamagra Aus Deutschland Bestellen How To Buy Robax Platinum Without An Rx Achat Cialis Soft Quel Site [url=http://drugsir.com]cialis[/url] Isotretinoin Drugs Viagra Kaufen Mit Paypal Viagra Por Internet Eeuu Buy Amoxil Without Prescription Viagra 50mg Sale Misoprostol Achat Ligne [url=http://achatlevitrafrance.com]levitra tarif en france[/url] Buying Celebrex In Mexico Cialis O Viagra Cual Es Mejor Priligy Costo En Mexico Order Finasteride Online Generic Propecia Priligy 60 Mg Precio Levitra Compresse Essere [url=http://ysluk.com]online pharmacy[/url] Effetti Collaterali Cialis 20 Mg Amoxicillin 500 Mg Mastitis Fever 102.9 Vente Cialis Et Levitra

  436. Pingback: Ejuices

  438. Hi, I do think this is a great site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to return once again since i have book marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.|

  444. Pingback: bounding bunny,

  447. Pingback: Sex Toys Restraints,

  449. It’аs in point of fact a great and helpful piece of information. I’аm glad that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  451. Pingback: blog

  455. Pingback: affordable towing company

  456. Those concerned with privacy will be relieved to know you can prevent the public from seeing your personal listening habits if you so choose.

  458. It as difficult to find well-informed people in this particular subject, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  460. Pingback: Enrollment

  462. I want to produce a blog which has a creative layout like everything you find upon MySpace, but with more traffic. I’m not really a fan of the Blogger site… Any recommendations?.

  463. I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the structure of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?

  466. Pingback: Slim iphone cases for iPhone 6s

  467. Will anyone know a good site offering tutorials in customising blogspot/blogger skins? I’m an overall total novice whom doesn’t understand anything regarding HTML. Help!.

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.