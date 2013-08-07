ACIDENTE DEIXA UM MORTO E DOIS FERIDOS NA MG 179

Um homem morreu e dois ficaram feridos após uma colisão entre um Fiat Uno, com placas de Turvolândia, e um Ford Escort, com placas de Poço Fundo. O acidente aconteceu na altura do quilômetro 52 da rodovia MG 179, na manhã desta quarta-feira (7).

De acordo com os primeiros levantamentos, o motorista do Uno, que ia no sentido São João da Mata – Poço Fundo, perdeu o controle e entrou na pista contrária, acertando o Escort na lateral direita. Claudemir Davila (34 anos), passageiro do Fiat, faleceu no local. O motorista, Ademir Urbano Dias (idade não revelada), foi socorrido em estado grave para o Hospital de Gimirim.

O condutor do Escort, José Carlos Santos (idade não revelada), que estava sozinho, também foi levado ao Pronto Atendimento. Segundo informações de um de seus irmãos, ele sente fortes dores nas costas, mas não aparenta ter ferimentos graves.