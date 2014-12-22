ACIDENTE COM MORTE NA RETA DA LIMEIRA

Um homeu morreu e quatro pessoas ficaram feridas em mais um grave acidente na altura do quilômetro 36 da rodovia MG 179 (a conhecida e perigosa reta da Limeira), na noite deste domingo (21). Um Fiat Strada, que seguia para Machado, bateu de frente com um Fiat Uno, que seguia no sentido contrário.

As causas do acidente ainda são desconhecidas. O motorista do Strada, que tem 43 anos e apresentava sinais de embriaguez (confirmada pelo teste do bafômetro) disse apenas que chovia na hora do sinistro, mas não soube explicar o ocorrido. Ele foi conduzido à presença da autoridade policial.

Aparentemente, um dos carros, provavelmente a caminhonete, invadiu a pista contrária, ocasionando o choque. O motorista do Uno, José Celso de Souza (42 anos) morreu no local. Sua esposa e seus três fihos foram levados para o Pronto Atendimento de Machado. Uma das vítimas, um menino de 8 anos, está em estado gravíssimo e no momento em que fazíamos esta nota estava sendo preparado para uma remoção de urgência para um hospital de referência.

Detalhes em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.