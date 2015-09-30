ACIAPF LANÇARÁ NOVO PORTAL E PROMOÇÃO DE NATAL

A Aciapf (Associação Comercial, Industrial e Agropecuária de Poço Fundo) lançará, amanhã (1º), a partir das 19h30, na Câmara de Vereadores, o seu novo portal e a promoção Natal 2015. Na ocasião, também haverá uma palestra com o representante da Federaminas, Haenderson Sena, sobre inadimplência e as novas regras do SCPC (Serviço Central de Proteção ao Crédito).

Este ano, a promoção contará com uma novidade. Para saber qual será, compareça ao evento e acompanhe a próxima edição do Jornal de Poço Fundo.