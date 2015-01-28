ACÃO CONJUNTA RESULTA NA RECUPERAÇÃO DE MOTO ROUBADA

Dois homens armados tomaram de assalto uma Honda CBX 250 Twister no bairro Mãe Rainha, na noite desta terça-feira (27). Os bandidos renderam o dono da moto quando este chegava à sua casa e anunciaram o roubo, levando-a após obrigarem-no a entrar para a garagem e fechar o portão.

Houve uma certa dificuldade para estabelecer contato com a Policia Militar, às voltas com outra ocorrência, mas tão logo isso se tornou possível foi iniciado um rastreamento em busca dos suspeitos. Policiais Civis, que haviam acabado de encerrar uma flagrante de tráfico, também entraram em ação, e logo as corporações conseguiram encontrar o veículo na estrada da Água Limpa, Os meliantes conseguiram escapar, provavelmente a pé.

O detalhe desta história é que o homem que se tornou alvo da dupla de assaltantes é irmão do dono de uma CB 300, roubada recentemente diante da mesma casa e utilizada em outro crime no bairro Barra Grande, localidade que tem como principal acesso a estrada onde foi encontrada a Twister.

