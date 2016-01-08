ACADÊMICOS TRAZ PEDRA DO NAVIO COMO ENREDO DE 2016

Começamos a partir de agora a divulgação dos principais momentos de preparação para o Carnaval de 2016 em Poço Fundo, e a festa está bem próxima! Como sempre fizemos, fomos atrás dos sambas de enredo das Escolas de Samba de nossa cidade, para que você possa tê-los na ponta da língua quando elas passarem pela avenida.

Confira a letra e a melodia que serão entoadas pelo Grêmio Recreativo e Escola de Samba Acadêmicos do Morro neste ano, que traz como tema um ponto conhecido e adorado em nossa região, a Pedra do Navio:

ACADÊMICOS DO MORRO

SAMBA ENREDO 2016

“PEDRA DO NAVIO”

“NESSE NAVIO DE PEDRA QUE A ACADEMIA VAI EMBARCAR”

COMPOSITORES: ANSELMO ELIAS DE PAIVA

LUKAS FERNANDES

 

Publicado por Acadêmicos Do Morro em Quinta, 7 de janeiro de 2016

Eu vou navegar ao teu lado

No presente ou passado

Embarcar nesse navio

És realidade ou miragem

Imponente é sua imagem

Na retina de quem viu

 

Teu mar bordado em campos

Exaltou sua beleza

Feliz desse Canta Galo

Onde brota a natureza

Brilhou endeusada em tua face

A luz que ilumina a vida

Surgiste nas minhas montanhas

Garbosa filha escolhida

Da lua és namorada e causa ciúme ao sol

A mais pura sintonia brilhaa noite, raia o dia.

 

De vermelho e branco eu sou

O samba dessa academia

De vermelho e brancoeu vou

No toque dessa bateria

 

Se um dia eu puder te ver

Nos versos do meu carnaval

Desfilando em meu enredo, não vou te esquecer

Queria te ter como filha, mas não tive o privilégio

Mesmo assim eu te venero, sonho contigo e velejo

Também sou grande e bonita

Mas perto de ti me atrofio

Sou Acadêmicos do Morro

Tu és Pedra do Navio

