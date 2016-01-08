ACADÊMICOS TRAZ PEDRA DO NAVIO COMO ENREDO DE 2016

Começamos a partir de agora a divulgação dos principais momentos de preparação para o Carnaval de 2016 em Poço Fundo, e a festa está bem próxima! Como sempre fizemos, fomos atrás dos sambas de enredo das Escolas de Samba de nossa cidade, para que você possa tê-los na ponta da língua quando elas passarem pela avenida.
Confira a letra e a melodia que serão entoadas pelo Grêmio Recreativo e Escola de Samba Acadêmicos do Morro neste ano, que traz como tema um ponto conhecido e adorado em nossa região, a Pedra do Navio:
ACADÊMICOS DO MORRO
SAMBA ENREDO 2016
“PEDRA DO NAVIO”
“NESSE NAVIO DE PEDRA QUE A ACADEMIA VAI EMBARCAR”
COMPOSITORES: ANSELMO ELIAS DE PAIVA
LUKAS FERNANDES
Publicado por Acadêmicos Do Morro em Quinta, 7 de janeiro de 2016
Eu vou navegar ao teu lado
No presente ou passado
Embarcar nesse navio
És realidade ou miragem
Imponente é sua imagem
Na retina de quem viu
Teu mar bordado em campos
Exaltou sua beleza
Feliz desse Canta Galo
Onde brota a natureza
Brilhou endeusada em tua face
A luz que ilumina a vida
Surgiste nas minhas montanhas
Garbosa filha escolhida
Da lua és namorada e causa ciúme ao sol
A mais pura sintonia brilhaa noite, raia o dia.
De vermelho e branco eu sou
O samba dessa academia
De vermelho e brancoeu vou
No toque dessa bateria
Se um dia eu puder te ver
Nos versos do meu carnaval
Desfilando em meu enredo, não vou te esquecer
Queria te ter como filha, mas não tive o privilégio
Mesmo assim eu te venero, sonho contigo e velejo
Também sou grande e bonita
Mas perto de ti me atrofio
Sou Acadêmicos do Morro
Tu és Pedra do Navio
