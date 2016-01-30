ACADÊMICOS PASSA SOM PARA CARNAVAL DA J.E.A.

Tinha final de campeonato no PFTC, a galera estava um pouco temerosa por causa do mau tempo, mas Anselmo e Cia não se fizeram de rogados e trataram de agitar a avenida José Evilásio Assi com a passagem de som da Escola de Samba Acadêmicos do Morro, nesta sexta-feira (29). Amanhã, sábado (30)), será a vez da Império da Vila, e espera-se que São Pedro colabore, como o fez nesta noite.

Confira algumas imagens abaixo e, acima, o video com o samba que vai embalar a “Academia” neste ano.

Fotos e video: Toninho Rodrigues