ABERTURA NOTA 10

A movimentação de público foi muito boa para a primeira noite do Carnaval 2016 de Poço Fundo, e as atrações não deixaram a desejar.. No aspecto de organização, a organização das barracas e estabelecimentos estão facilitando a vida dos foliões, a segurança está mais rígida que a do ano passado, há maior presença de policiais militares e ações da Policia Civil, realizadas horas antes, afastaram prováveis estraga-prazeres do evento. Quanto às atividades, o escracho e a alegria dos blocos, que contaram até com carro de som com marchinhas ao vivo, garantiram uma abertura mais que ideal. Neste momento, o show da Banda Quebraê está fazendo a galera se mexer. Neste sábado, tem desfiles das escolas de samba!