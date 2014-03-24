ABERTOS OS JOGOS ESCOLARES EM POÇO FUNDO

Teve inicio, em Poço Fundo, a disputa da fase local dos Jogos Escolares de Minas Gerais (JEMG). As três escolas que participam da competição, E.E. São Marcos, E.E. José Bonifácio e o Centro Educacional Cooperar (CEC), se reuniram na manhã desta segunda-feira (24) na quadra poliesportiva do Poço Fundo Tênis Clube (PFTC) para a grande festa de abertura, com presença de autoridades municipais, centenas de alunos e representantes das diretorias das instituições.

No evento, organizado pela Diretoria de Esportes e Lazer da Secretaria de Desenvolvimento Humano do município, também foi disputada a primeira partida do torneio de Futsal, com as equipes da Escola Estadual José Bonifácio e do CEC.