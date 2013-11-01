A Secretaria de Estado de Defesa Social (SEDS-MG) abriu Processo Seletivo Simplificado, com vista à formação de quadro de cadastro reserva para diversos cargos no Sistema Prisional de Machado. A informação foi repassada na noite desta sexta-feira (8) à nossa reportagem. As vagas são para Agente Penitenciário Masculino e Agente Penitenciária Feminina (salário de R$ 2528,56), Auxiliar Administrativo (R$ 954,55), Técnico(a) em Enfermagem (R$ 954,55), Psicólogo(a) (R$ 1.805,27), Analista Técnico Jurídico (R$ 1.085,27), e Assistente Social (R$ 1085,27). Para os três primeiros cargos, o nível exigido é o Segundo Grau completo. Para os outros, a exigência é do nível superior na área.
As inscrições têm inicio no próximo dia 11 (segunda-feira) e vai até o dia 18 (sexta-feira). O candidato deverá preencher uma ficha de inscrição no site da SEDS (www.seds.mg.gov.br, no link: Processos Seletivos /ANO 2013 /PSS Nº 247/2013UNIDADE PRISIONAL DE MACHADO). Depois, a ficha, impressa, deve ser juntada a documentos exigidos pelo edital, na fase de apresentação de currículos, e ser levada para a antiga Delegacia de Machado (Cadeia Pública Municipal), na AV. DOUTOR ATAIDE PEREIRA DE SOUZA – Nº 150 – CENTRO, das 14h00 às 17h00. Detalhe: A inscrição é gratuita!
Não se trata de Concurso Público. Em caso de convocação para o trabalho, o aprovado celebrará um contrato de apenas um ano com o Estado para a função escolhida.
Mais informações no seguinte endereço eletrônico:https://www.seds.mg.gov.br/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=2564&Itemid=1, ou diretamente na Cadeia de Machado, com o coordenador dos agentes penitenciários, Willian de Lima.
