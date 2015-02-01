ABELHAS TOMAM CONTA DA ENTRADA DA CRECHE DE POÇO FUNDO

Um enxame de abelhas do tipo “Europa” começou a tomar conta da entrada principal da Creche Municipal na tarde de ontem (quinta-feira (1) e ainda estava preocupando a diretoria e funcionárias nesta sexta-feria (2). Em princípio, elas pareciam estar apenas de passagem, mas ainda estão em uma pequena cobertura acima do portão, num indicativa de que não pretendem ir embora dali.

As crianças estão sendo mantidas a uma distância segura, e a área da invasão foi isolada. Felizmente, ninguém foi picado.

A ajuda de um apicultor também já foi solicitada, para recolhimento dos insetos, mas nem precisou fazer o serviço, pois o enxame resolveu “seguir viagem” antes do fim da tarde, para alívio de todos que precisam utilizar e trabalhar no espaço.

*atualizado às 17h15 do dia 02/10