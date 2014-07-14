ABELHAS PROVOCAM SUSPENSÃO DE AULAS NA ESCOLA JOSÉ BONIFÁCIO

Abelhas africanas resolveram se instalar em um ponto de grande movimentação da Escola José Bonifácio e acabaram obrigando a direção a suspender as aulas do período da tarde desta segunda-feira (14) e da manhã da terça (15). Embora extremamente agressivas, elas não chegaram a picar nenhuma pessoa, mas deram um grande susto em funcionários e estudantes.

O enxame chegou à escola quando o turno da manhã estava próximo do encerramento, e se instalou na entrada interna da quadra de esportes, na ponta da laje de um dos blocos de salas de aula. Aparentemente, estão apenas de passagem, e por isso mesmo o Corpo de Bombeiros, que já esteve no local, optou por não intervir num primeiro momento.

Segundo a diretora Rita Costa, os militares pediram apenas que as aulas fossem suspensas por cerca de 24 horas, pois neste período os insetos podem ir embora. Caso isso não ocorra, uma guarnição efetuará a retirada.

A escola solicitou que o alto-falante da Igreja Matriz e a Rádio Gimirim FM fizessem avisos sobre a suspensão, e também que os pais de alunos do período integral fossem buscar seus filhos. Muitos chegaram a se assustar com a notícia e foram correndo à instituição, mas tranquilizaram-se ao ver que todas as suas crianças estavam bem e até brincando com o acontecimento.

Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.

Pais de alunos foram correndo buscar seus filhos após solicitação feita pela escola

Área onde as abelhas se instalaram, na entrada da quadra poliesportiva, foi isolada