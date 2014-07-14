ABELHAS PROVOCAM SUSPENSÃO DE AULAS NA ESCOLA JOSÉ BONIFÁCIO

Abelhas africanas resolveram se instalar em um ponto de grande movimentação da Escola José Bonifácio e acabaram obrigando a direção a suspender as aulas do período da tarde desta segunda-feira (14) e da manhã da terça (15). Embora extremamente agressivas, elas não chegaram a picar nenhuma pessoa, mas deram um grande susto em funcionários e estudantes.
O enxame chegou à escola quando o turno da manhã estava próximo do encerramento, e se instalou na entrada interna da quadra de esportes, na ponta da laje de um dos blocos de salas de aula. Aparentemente, estão apenas de passagem, e por isso mesmo o Corpo de Bombeiros, que já esteve no local, optou por não intervir num primeiro momento.
Segundo a diretora Rita Costa, os militares pediram apenas que as aulas fossem suspensas por cerca de 24 horas, pois neste período os insetos podem ir embora. Caso isso não ocorra, uma guarnição efetuará a retirada.
A escola solicitou que o alto-falante da Igreja Matriz e a Rádio Gimirim FM fizessem avisos sobre a suspensão, e também que os pais de alunos do período integral fossem buscar seus filhos. Muitos chegaram a se assustar com a notícia e foram correndo à instituição, mas tranquilizaram-se ao ver que todas as suas crianças estavam bem e até brincando com o acontecimento.
Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.
|Pais de alunos foram correndo buscar seus filhos após solicitação feita pela escola
|Área onde as abelhas se instalaram, na entrada da quadra poliesportiva, foi isolada
|Quantidade de abelhas assustou. Espécie é das mais agressivas, mas ninguém foi picado
quien me podra informar de el valor real de las distintas duster, porque cada pagina que visito todas tienen precios con mucha diferencias por ejemplo algunas tiene el precio maximo de la 4×4 110 pesos . mi hijo fue a subcribirse a una agencia de provincia bs as. y esa misma le pasaron el precio de 136 pesos me parece una exageracion a parte cuesta 6000 mil euros mas de lo que custa en Europa , gracias si me responden
I have read some good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to make such a fantastic informative site.
I love the part of the review where you bullied the bowl. I love that the bowl is spill proof and rolls inside of itself to prevent messes
Mon tres cher Daiei, ca se voit que vous n’avez jamais eu un de ces DVD pirates chinois entre les mains ! Ce qui n’est pas mon cas (je vis en Chine depuis plusieurs annees maintenant). Il est courant de voir des jaquettes chinoises avec du japonais, du coreen ou toute sorte de langues ! Tout comme du chinglish d’ailleurs. Quant au logo, idem, ils collent tout et n’importe quoi ! La preuve avec les photo montages, les resumes de films qui n’ont rien a voir, ou meme des critiques au pif. Donc quand on ne sait pas, on ne la ramene pas.
hello!,I really like your writing so much! share we keep in touch extra approximately your post on AOL? I require a specialist in this space to unravel my problem. May be that is you! Looking forward to look you.
Interessant wäre noch eine Bilder-Übersicht über die Entwicklung von der damaligen Zeit bis heute. Ansonsten sehr schöner Artikel und interessantes Thema!
@MICHAEL MANNA Ciao Michael,tu fidati di me,devi assolumente guardare i suoi documentari sull’11 setembre,se ti sembra eccessivo guardare quello che dura 5 ore allora guarda almeno quello che dura 90 minuti. Tu parli di materiale tecnico,ma c’è un associazione fatta di circa 1500 persone che di mestiere fanno propio quello,costruiscono grattacieli,sono esperti in demolizioni controllate,proggettisti,ingegneri etc… Tutte persone che dicono che le torri sono crollate per una demolizione controllata,a queste 1500 persone bisogna pur dare qualche credito ti pare?? E non parliamo di tutti i piloti che hanno detto che quelle manovre erano impossibili. Massimo Mazzucco non è esperto in nulla,non è lui che dice che è stato un complotto,ma piuttosto persone esperte nei vari settori che dicono chiaro e tondo che là verità ufficiale è falsa. Ma poi pensa al suo ultimo documentario di 5 ore,no dico 5 ore a parlare di cosa??? Se la verità ufficiale fosse quella come le riempi 5 ore. Io stesso prima del 2008 pensavo che i complottisti fossero tutti dei cogioni,e molti lo sono veramente,ma cazzo per favore guarda quei documentari. Guardali e basta e poi ti ricrederai,ti basteranno 10 – 15 minuti del tuo tempo per non staccarti più,da mettersi le mani nella testa e tremare,peggio di qualsiasi film horror tu abbia mai visto.
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon every day. It will always be exciting to read through articles from other writers and use a little something from their websites.
belk coupon codes and discounts december2015 http://www.wvillustrated.com/story/32493605/get-exciting-discount-coupons-from-savingplaza
I wish to show some thanks to this writer for bailing me out of such a situation. As a result of researching throughout the world wide web and coming across ways that were not beneficial, I assumed my life was well over. Being alive without the approaches to the difficulties you’ve solved through your good posting is a crucial case, and those that might have in a wrong way damaged my career if I hadn’t come across your site. Your own know-how and kindness in controlling everything was valuable. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I had not discovered such a stuff like this. I’m able to now look forward to my future. Thank you very much for this specialized and amazing help. I won’t hesitate to suggest your site to any person who would like recommendations about this topic.
free shipping coupon codes american eagle http://www.newslighthouse.com/story/77899/some-ways-to-get-free-printable-coupons-and-deals-from-online.html
I simply wished to say thanks once more. I’m not certain the things that I would have worked on in the absence of the actual secrets revealed by you regarding that theme. It previously was a very frightening circumstance in my opinion, however , witnessing the very professional mode you solved the issue took me to leap for happiness. Extremely happy for the support and even trust you recognize what a powerful job that you are doing teaching the mediocre ones with the aid of a site. Probably you have never come across all of us.
printable coupon codes american eagle http://finance.informnny.com/inergize.wwti/news/read/32469170/
It’s hard to find well-informed people about this topic, however, you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
coupon codes avistar parking http://finance.myfoxphoenix.com/about.html/news/read/32541521/
Wow…looks like you had a good night rowing…great distance covered…well done guys!
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!
The crying bear is my favourite. That and the props (x2) I got for commenting (who doesn’t love internet recognition? Aside from people trying to be anonymous…).
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
you are really a just right webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible. It sort of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a wonderful job in this subject!
online coupon codes aeropostale http://ge.tt/353Atdc2/v/0
I just want to mention I am just all new to blogging and site-building and truly loved this page. Most likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You certainly come with terrific well written articles. Kudos for sharing with us your web site.
It can be practically unthinkable to encounter well-qualified men or women on this content, regrettably you look like you fully understand what exactly you’re posting on! Regards
Extraordinarily engaging knowledge that you have remarked, warm regards for putting up.
Hi there, just turned aware of your webpage through Google, and realized that it’s pretty informative. I will appreciate should you decide continue on this informative article.
https://aromasuperstore.com/
Very pleasant. My daughter is no longer whining regarding her mattress being uneven or even uncomfortable.
I merely need to reveal to you that I am new to putting up a blog and incredibly liked your review. Most likely I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You indeed have great article information. Love it for share-out with us your own internet site webpage
Might be near impossible to encounter well-qualified readers on this subject, although you seem like you are familiar with which you’re preaching about! Thanks
Extraordinarily interesting advice that you have remarked, thank you so much for adding.
Hullo there, just started to be conscious of your wordpress bog through Search engine, and realized that it’s pretty entertaining. I’ll value in the event you carry on this post.
I just hope to share it with you that I am new to posting and really cherished your site. More than likely I am prone to store your blog post . You really have impressive article content. Admire it for swapping with us your main site post
Might be near close to impossible to see well-qualified readers on this content, in addition you appear like you realize those things you’re posting on! Appreciate It
Yes! Finally somethingsomeone writes about keyword1.
Wow thanks for this posting i find it hard to seesmartdata out there when it comes to this materialappreciate for the thread
Noticeably beneficial suggestions that you have stated, thanks a lot for setting up.
Hello here, just started to be mindful of your blog site through Bing and yahoo, and have found that it’s really interesting. I will like in the event you maintain this.
I amI’m extremelyreally impressed with your writing skills and alsoas well as with the layout on your blogweblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customizemodify it yourself? Either wayAnyway keep up the niceexcellent quality writing, it’sit is rare to see a nicegreat blog like this one these daysnowadaystoday.
It can be nearly unthinkable to see well-advised men and women on this subject, still, you come across as like you comprehend which you’re posting on! Thanks A Lot
I have actually even gone and applied that due to the fact that that is actually actually good. The colour of this was exactly just what i got that possessed no issues or stitching inaccuracies that i have seen. That is a great bed!
It truly is almost unattainable to find well-qualified individuals on this area, however you seem like you be aware of exactly what you’re preaching about! Cheers
I merely wish to reveal to you that I am new to having a blog and pretty much adored your review. Quite possibly I am probably to bookmark your blog post . You truly have fabulous article blog posts. Like it for swapping with us your current domain report
Surprisingly informative suggestions that you have remarked, warm regards for posting.
Heya here, just turned out to be receptive to your weblog through The Big G, and have found that it is pretty useful. I’ll be grateful for in the event you keep up these.
Good day here, just became aware about your blog through yahoo, and found that it is very helpful. I’ll value should you decide retain this approach.
I merely have to show you that I am new to online blogging and completely loved your review. More than likely I am likely to remember your blog post . You undoubtedly have lovely article content. Get Pleasure From it for discussing with us all of your url post
It can be practically unthinkable to encounter well-qualified viewers on this content, unfortunately you seem like you know what exactly you’re indicating! Many Thanks
Thank you for your effort for this excellent site. You are a really great man.
I do agree with all the concepts you have introduced in your post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for beginners. May just you please prolong them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
I¡¦ve read several just right stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you place to make this kind of magnificent informative web site.
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks