ABELHAS AFRICANAS ATACAM FUNCIONÁRIOS QUE LIMPAVAM “QUINTAL DOS ESCORPIÕES”

A limpeza de um quintal na rua João de Paula Ferreira, que vinha causando dor de cabeça aos vizinhos por conta da alta incidência de escorpiões, acabou interrompida por outro tipo de inseto: as sempre perigosas abelhas africanas.

Funcionários da Prefeitura, acompanhados pela Vigilância Sanitária, iniciaram na manhã desta terça-feira (7), com autorização judicial, a limpeza do local, que pertence a um idoso atualmente morador do asilo de Poço Fundo. O lote e a casa estavam tomados por todo tipo de sujeira, especialmente tábuas, vigas, troncos,telhas, tijolos e metais de todos os tipos, claramente estava servindo como ninho de escorpiões que, por sua vez, estavam invadindo as casas da área. Com os trabalhos, até o momento pelo menos sete caminhões de entulho, principalmente madeira, já foram retirados.

Os moradores da região comemoraram a ação, mesmo preocupados com o aposentado que, ao que parece, pode vir a ter até problemas de saúde ao saber do ocorrido.

No entanto, o que era festa acabou encontrando outro problema. Durante a limpeza foi encontrada (e incomodada) uma colméia antiga de abelhas africanas, e a correria foi geral. Funcionários foram atacados e tiveram que fugir, e mesmo quem passava pela rua não escapou das ferroadas. Uma advogada teve que ir para o hospital de gimirim após sofrer pelo menos 30 picadas. Para retirar a pá carregadeira do quintal, foi preciso que um operador vestisse roupas especiais.

O serviço teve que ser interrompido, e agora estuda-se quais seriam as melhores providências para retirar ou eliminar os insetos, de preferência ainda esta noite, pois há risco de novos ataques durante o dia, além de ser impossível continuar a retirada da sujeira do referido quintal enquanto o enxame estiver ativo.

Fica o alerta para quem passar pela rua João de Paula Ferreira, especialmente se estiver com crianças ou for alérgico a picadas de insetos. A Policia Militar já foi informada dos fatos, e segundo as últimas informações uma pessoa especializada no trato com colméias iria promover a retirada das mesmas nesta quarta-feira (8).